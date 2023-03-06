Defense Robotics Global Market Report 2023: Ever-Hostile Geopolitical Scenario & Relentless Quest for Military Supremacy to Sustain Spending on Military UAVs

Mar 06, 2023, 21:45 ET
DUBLIN, March 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Defense Robotics: Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Global Defense Robotics Market to Reach $33.6 Billion by 2030
In the changed post COVID-19 business landscape, the global market for Defense Robotics estimated at US$15 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$33.6 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 10.6% over the analysis period 2022-2030. Human Operated , one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 10.3% CAGR and reach US$20.2 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Autonomous segment is readjusted to a revised 11% CAGR for the next 8-year period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $5.8 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 13.2% CAGR
The Defense Robotics market in the U.S. is estimated at US$5.8 Billion in the year 2022. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$7.4 Billion by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 13.2% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 8.1% and 8.7% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 8.3% CAGR.
Select Competitors (Total 110 Featured)
- AeroVironment, Inc.
- BAE Systems plc
- Boeing Company
- Boston Dynamics
- Elbit Systems Ltd.
- General Atomics
- General Dynamics Corporation
- Israel Aerospace Industries (IAI)
- Lockheed Martin Corporation
- Northrop Grumman Corporation
- Oceaneering International, Inc.
- QinetiQ Group plc
- Saab AB
- Textron Inc.
- Thales Group
What`s New for 2023?
- Special coverage on Russia-Ukraine war; global inflation; easing of zero-Covid policy in China and its `bumpy` reopening; supply chain disruptions, global trade tensions; and risk of recession.
- Global competitiveness and key competitor percentage market shares
- Market presence across multiple geographies - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial
- Online interactive peer-to-peer collaborative bespoke updates
- Access to digital archives and Research Platform
- Complimentary updates for one year
Key Topics Covered:
I. METHODOLOGY
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
- Ever-Hostile Geopolitical Scenario & Relentless Quest for Military Supremacy to Sustain Spending on Military UAVs
- Rapidly Evolving Role of UAVs in Border Security Programs Bodes Well
- Increase in Global Terrorism & the Ensuing Growing Security Concerns to Drive UAV Deployments
- Continued Threat of Terrorism Drives the Focus on Surveillance as Counterterrorism Response
- Unmanned Aerial Vehicles (UAVs) Drive Momentum in Defense Robotics Market
- Global Aerial Drone Market by Application (2020): Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Spending for Civilian and Defense Sector
- MALE & HALE UAVs Suffice Military Needs in Long-Range Tactical Missions
- Unmanned Combat Aerial Vehicles (UCAV): Strong Potential Ahead
- US Army Prepares to Conduct Soldier Assessment of RCV Prototypes in 2022
- Autonomous, Smart Military Robots Set to Operate along Real Warfighters
- Killer Robots: The Risks
- Unmanned Ground Vehicles (UGVs) Enable Seamless Efficiency in Ground Operations
- Robotic Arms Enhance the Functionality of UGVs
- New Line of Ground Robots to Widen Market Prospects of UGVs
- Unmanned Marine Vehicles (UMVs) Gain Critical Interest in Maritime Operations
- USVs Seek Bigger Role in Maritime Operations
- New Capabilities for Diverse Missions Drive USV Adoption
- UUVs Make Steady Progress
- Global ROVs Market by Application (2021): Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Spending for Military, Oil & Gas and Other Offshore Applications, and Research
- Solar Powered UAV Elicit Increasing Interest Worldwide
- Artificial Intelligence (AI) Steps In to Add Next Generation Capabilities
- AI's Growing Prominence in Military Applications Boosts Opportunities: Global AI in Military Market (In US$ Billion) for the Years 2019, 2021, 2023, 202 5 & 2027
- ML and AI Facilitate Autonomy of Unmanned Vehicles
- Use of Robots for Reconnaissance Operations Gains Momentum as Age of Connected Battlefield & Network Centric Warfare Strategies Make C4ISR the Backbone of Modern Military Operations
- Rise in Integration of Weapons Systems into Robots
- AI Application in Weapon Systems Raises Ethical Questions
- AUV Drive Growth in UUV Segment
- Global AUVs Market by Application (2021): Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Spending for Commercial, Military and Research
- Drone Swarm Technology Gains Pace
- Recent Developments in Defense Robotics Research
- US Army Pushes for Stronger Divisions, Smaller Brigades, and More Robots
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
IV. COMPETITION
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/rdhnko

