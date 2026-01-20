DeFi Users Gain Simplified Access to Real World Asset Yield Through Gate DEX and Plume Integration

NEW YORK, Jan. 20, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Plume , the leading RWA blockchain powering real-world yield, today launched the integration of the Nest nBASIS vault into the Gate DEX ecosystem, enabling DeFi users to access real world asset backed yield directly through their wallets.

The integration allows Gate DEX users to earn yield on nBASIS directly through the Gate DEX Wallet without requiring external protocols, manual bridging, or multi step execution. nBASIS, provides on-chain exposure to institutional crypto basis and cash-and-carry strategies through Superstate's USCC fund.

"Bringing nBasis to Gate DEX significantly reduces the steps a trader usually has to take to access this kind of yield. Deposits, yield accrual, and reward visibility are handled within a single Gate DEX wallet flow, allowing users to earn yield through a familiar and simplified experience. This simplified process is crucial to ensuring that Plume's goal of making these financial assets more accessible is reflected in how they interact with our vaults," said Shukyee Ma, Chief Strategy Officer from Plume.

The campaign's yield structure consists of two parts:

Participants earn a base yield of approximately 3.6% APY generated from the underlying nBASIS vault strategy.

A fixed incentive pool of 20,000 USD is distributed as a dynamic bonus APR to participants over the duration of the campaign.

Participants can monitor their position through a live dashboard within the Gate DEX Wallet displaying the current combined yield, total campaign TVL, and estimated personal rewards, providing full transparency without requiring users to leave the wallet interface.

"This integration reflects Gate's continued commitment to lowering the barrier for users to access on-chain yield. By bringing institutional-grade RWA strategies directly into Gate DEX wallet experience, we aim to offer users a simpler, more transparent way to participate in real-world asset backed opportunities," said Gate DEX team.

Through this integration, Plume is advancing its mission to make real world asset backed yield accessible by aligning institutional strategies with consumer ready wallet infrastructure.

Disclaimer: Plume Services are not available to U.S. persons or residents. Crypto trading involves high risk, including potential loss of all principal. Looping (leverage) strategies amplify these risks and carry a significant chance of substantial principal loss, up to and including the total loss of your entire holdings, due to market volatility, liquidation events, and compounding borrowing costs. Past performance is not indicative of future results. There are no guarantees of profits, returns, or yields. Information is for educational purposes only—Plume makes no representations or warranties on its accuracy, completeness, suitability, or value. This is not financial advice; consult professionals.

