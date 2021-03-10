Defiance ETFs Launches First Hydrogen ETF listed in the U.S. (HDRO)

"We're already starting to see hydrogen take on a larger role as a viable energy source," Defiance ETFs President Paul Dellaquila said. "We believe that as governments and corporations continue to demand renewable energy sources and adopt more environment-friendly policies, Hydrogen will be a pivotal resource to help fuel a cleaner economy."

About Defiance: Founded in 2018, Defiance is a FinTech asset manager and an exchange-traded funds (ETFs) sponsor focused on the next generation of investors. Next Gen H2 (HDRO) joins Defiance's suite of first-mover disruptive ETFs, which includes the first SPAC ETF (SPAK) and the first 5G ETF (FIVG).

The Funds' investment objectives, risks, charges, and expenses must be considered carefully before investing. The prospectus contains this and other important information about the investment company which can be obtained by calling 833.333.9383. Please read it carefully before investing.

Distributed by Foreside Fund Services, LLC.

Investing involves risk. Principal loss is possible. As an ETF, the fund may trade at a premium or discount to NAV. Shares of any ETF are bought and sold at market price (not NAV) and are not individually redeemed from the Fund. The Fund is not actively managed and would not sell a security due to current or projected under performance unless that security is removed from the Index or is required upon a reconstitution of the Index. A portfolio concentrated in a single industry or country, may be subject to a higher degree of risk. Specifically, the Index (and as a result, the Fund) is expected to be concentrated in hydrogen and fuel cell companies. Such companies may depend largely on the availability of hydrogen gas, certain third-party key suppliers for components in their products, and a small number of customers for a significant portion of their business. The Fund is considered to be non-diversified, so it may invest more of its assets in the securities of a single issuer or a smaller number of issuers. Investments in foreign securities involve certain risks including risk of loss due to foreign currency fluctuations or to political or economic instability. This risk is magnified in emerging markets. Small and mid-cap companies are subject to greater and more unpredictable price changes than securities of large-cap companies.

