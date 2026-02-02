Defining tomorrow
China Daily
Feb 02, 2026
BEIJING, Feb. 2, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- A news report from China Daily: From humanoid robots to general-purpose large models, Shanghai is becoming a testing ground for the future.
As President Xi Jinping has said, artificial intelligence is a nascent undertaking, and an undertaking for young people. Amid a new wave of technological and industrial transformation, young innovators in Shanghai are pushing the boundaries of "AI plus", turning bold ideas into reality.
SOURCE China Daily
