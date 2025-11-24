Definity Joins Vercel's Exclusive Partner Program to Accelerate Enterprise AI & Digital Experience Deployment

MONTERREY, Mexico, Nov. 24, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Definity announced its selection as a strategic partner in Vercel's exclusive Partner Program, marking a significant evolution in how enterprises bring modern web and AI-driven digital experiences to market. The partnership brings together Vercel's world-class developer platform and infrastructure with Definity's decades-long track record of enterprise mission-critical applications, AI, and cloud‐native engineering, and modern digital experience solutions.

Vercel's production-ready architecture - complete with built-in security protections, globally distributed execution, and a provider-neutral AI/cloud SDK - now combines with Definity's deep expertise in complex enterprise environments, nearshore development teams, Microsoft stack integrations, and accelerating AI-enabled deployments. Together, the alliance delivers what enterprises today need most: speed, scale, and certainty.

"The most exciting part of this partnership is the ability to create and innovate with the speed of modern tools," said Mauricio Duran, Definity's Co-Founder and President. "With Vercel, we gain access to technical resources that unlock more value for our clients and accelerate the delivery of AI tools. At Definity, we bring decades of experience working with enterprise customers - our ability to understand complex environments and, at the same time, adopt innovative tools that accelerate deployment of scalable solutions - that's what we add to the Vercel ecosystem. Now, together, we can provide exciting new tools and demonstrate that iterating quickly and deploying quickly is key for successful AI adoption."

Through the partnership, enterprises will benefit from:

Accelerated digital and AI-driven product development : With Vercel's infrastructure handling the execution, global distribution, and security layers, Definity can focus on rapid iteration, prototyping, and productionizing AI-enabled portals, smart document management, and custom development.

: With Vercel's infrastructure handling the execution, global distribution, and security layers, Definity can focus on rapid iteration, prototyping, and productionizing AI-enabled portals, smart document management, and custom development. Modern cloud-native adoption for legacy systems : Definity's experience with warehousing, oil and gas, manufacturing, and entertainment sectors enables the modernization of legacy systems into high-performing, scalable web architectures built on Vercel's platform.

: Definity's experience with warehousing, oil and gas, manufacturing, and entertainment sectors enables the modernization of legacy systems into high-performing, scalable web architectures built on Vercel's platform. Faster time to market with enterprise reliability : Instead of lengthy proof-of-concept phases, enterprises can move from concept to production in weeks, benefitting from the combined strength of Vercel's tooling and Definity's implementation discipline.

Definity's integration into the Vercel Partner Program marks a significant step forward, promising enhanced capabilities and a strengthened commitment to delivering exceptional digital experiences. Organizations interested in exploring how it can accelerate their digital and AI transformation are encouraged to reach out to Definity.

Media Contact: Christina Kaney, Growth [email protected]

About Definity

Definity is a nearshore digital solutions and managed services firm headquartered in Monterrey, Mexico, with over 20 years of experience serving enterprise customers. With a focus on delivering custom-engineered applications, AI agents, chatbots, and comprehensive Microsoft stack solutions, Definity helps organizations across various industries achieve business outcomes through digital transformation. Visit definity.io to learn more.

About Vercel

Vercel gives developers and enterprises the tools and cloud infrastructure to build, scale, and secure a faster, smarter web and AI-native experience. As the team behind Next.js, AI SDK, and edge‐first compute, Vercel helps customers like PayPal, Under Armour, Supreme, and Ramp build for the next generation of the web. Visit vercel.com to learn more.

SOURCE Definity