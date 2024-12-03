DeGirum Delivers Industry's First Hardware-Agnostic PySDK - Simplifies Edge AI Development

Focused on Vision Processing, Industrial, Automotive, and Smart Retail Applications Development

SANTA CLARA, Calif., Dec. 3, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- DeGirum®, a leader in edge AI, announced the release of its hardware-agnostic PySDK, designed to streamline AI development at the edge. DeGirum's PySDK provides a unified software stack that allows developers to add AI to any application with just two lines of code. PySDK supports a wide range of hardware:

Accelerators

NVIDIA ® GPUs

GPUs Hailo ®

MemryX ®

Google ® Edge TPU

Edge TPU BrainChip®

Application Processors

Intel ®

AMD ®

Texas Instruments ®

NXP ®

Rockchip ®

Raspberry Pi®

Key Benefits

Hardware Agnostic: PySDK supports a wide variety of hardware options, giving developers the flexibility to choose the best hardware without vendor lock-in.

PySDK supports a wide variety of hardware options, giving developers the flexibility to choose the best hardware without vendor lock-in. Comprehensive Inference API: The API manages essential tasks: decoding, resizing, pre-processing, inferencing, and post-processing.

The API manages essential tasks: decoding, resizing, pre-processing, inferencing, and post-processing. Scalability: Applications can be scaled easily by adding hardware without requiring changes to existing code.

Applications can be scaled easily by adding hardware without requiring changes to existing code. Seamless Transition from AI Hub to Edge: PySDK is integrated with DeGirum's AI Hub, enabling developers to prototype in a hosted environment and then migrate to a run-time environment.

DeGirum AI Hub

DeGirum's AI Hub enables rapid AI prototyping without the need for hardware setup. The platform offers extensive model support, giving developers access to 1000+ production-ready machine learning models to kickstart development. The platform features a model porting toolchain that converts training checkpoints into deployable models across various hardware targets. The AI Hub also hosts extensive model zoos, enabling edge devices to load and update models on demand, eliminating the need to bundle models within applications.

Expanding Accessibility with JavaScript SDK

DeGirum is introducing DeGirumJS, a JavaScript SDK designed to enable seamless integration into web and mobile applications. With DeGirumJS, developers can run AI models in the browser, bringing real-time object detection, image classification, and more.

About DeGirum

Founded in 2017 by semiconductor industry veterans, DeGirum provides innovative solutions that make AI development accessible and efficient. With the hardware-agnostic PySDK, AI Hub, and DeGirumJS, DeGirum equips developers with a comprehensive suite of tools to bring edge AI applications to market. DeGirum's solutions empower developers to address the most complex AI challenges with ease, flexibility, and speed, driving the future of edge AI.

Contact:

Bill Eichen

VP Business Development

[email protected]

650-868-4999

AI Hub Access http://hub.degirum.com

All product and company names are trademarks (™) or registered (®) of their respective holders. Use does not imply any affiliation with or endorsement by them.

