Degree® and Bronwyn Newport Take on Park City with Clinical-Strength Confidence

As one of winter's most fashionable cultural weeks heats up, new Degree Clinical 5X shows up as the invisible base layer behind bold Layermaxxing style.

HOBOKEN, N.J., Jan. 29, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Degree® has teamed up with fashion historian/archivist and television personality, Bronwyn Newport to debut Layermaxxing, the ultimate winter fashion moment built around taking cold-weather layering to the extreme with Degree Clinical 5X. The partnership comes to life as Bronwyn heads to Park City, UT for winter's busiest, most talked-about week, moving from icy streets to packed indoor spaces while navigating long days, nonstop movement, and dramatic temperature swings that make sweat inevitable, even in winter—all while wearing her boldest, most layered looks yet.

Bronwyn Newport and Degree Clinical 5X Ultra Dry Stick Bronwyn Newport and Degree Clinical 5X Ultra Dry Stick

You've heard of looksmaxxing, sleepmaxxing, and fibermaxxing, social media trends rooted in doing the most, intentionally. Layermaxxing brings that same energy to winter fashion when coats get bigger, outfits get bolder, and layers become part of the statement. What began as a practical response to cold weather has evolved into a style-forward mindset defined by excess: piling on knits, textures, and standout pieces to express personality and presence. Bronwyn Newport brings Layermaxxing to life with the NEW Degree Clinical 5X as the invisible first layer, giving Bronwyn the confidence to fully commit to the look. The only thing that doesn't belong? Sweat.

"We built our new Degree Clinical 5X line for real-life sweaty experiences," said Chris Symmes, Head of Marketing at Degree Deodorant. "Whether it's navigating one of winter's most demanding weeks in Park City or everyday routines like bundled up commutes and moving between cold streets and overheated spaces, Degree Clinical 5X is designed to hold up for any way you sweat so people can stay confident and focused in the moments that matter."

Known for her bold, maximalist approach to fashion, Bronwyn is embracing Layermaxxing in real time, maxxing out on layers, personality, and presence while relying on Degree Clinicals to perform where sweat is least expected.

"This time of year in Park City is nonstop. Early mornings, long days on your feet, freezing temperatures, and cameras everywhere," said Newport. "I need to feel my best to look my best. Degree Clinicals helps me go all in on my looks and the moment without thinking twice."

Throughout the week, Degree and Newport will bring their partnership and social storytelling to life from Park City, sharing real-time moments that spotlight Layermaxxing as both a fashion statement and a mindset and showing how Degree Clinicals keeps up through the cold, the chaos, and the moment.

Designed for people who sweat from pressure, heat, motion, rush, thrill in their nonstop days, Degree Clinical 5X delivers up to 96-hour, clinical-strength protection, helping control odor, manage wetness, defend against sweat, and maintain long-lasting freshness throughout the day. The new line for men and women, available in Invisible Solid Sticks, Dry Sprays, and Soft Solids, Degree Clinical 5X gives people the flexibility to choose how they apply while staying fresh through the longest, most demanding days.

Because when winter style is taken to the extreme, confidence should be the one thing that never has to be layered on.

Degree Clinical 5X is now available at major retailers, including Walmart and Amazon, for an SRP of under $9 (sticks) and under $10 (sprays).

About Degree

Degree is a leading deodorant brand committed to backing people who move with confidence. With innovative technology and high-performance formulas, Degree empowers everyone to show up and stay fresh — no matter the pressure.

About Unilever in North America

Unilever is one of the world's leading suppliers of Beauty & Wellbeing, Personal Care, Home Care, and Foods products, with sales in over 190 countries and products used by 3.4 billion people every day. We have 128,000 employees and generated sales of €60.8 billion in 2024.

Our leading brands in North America include Dove, Hellmann's, Vaseline, Degree, Axe, TRESemmé, Knorr, Nutrafol, Liquid I.V., Paula's Choice, and Dermalogica.

For more information on Unilever U.S. and its brands visit: www.unileverusa.com

For more information on Unilever Canada and its brands visit: www.unilever.ca

Media Contact:

Alexandra Brito

Edelman PR

[email protected]

SOURCE Degree