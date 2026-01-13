Dehumidifier Market to Surpass USD 5 Bn by 2031 as Rise in Residential Adoption Supports Industrial Leadership Says a 2026 Mordor Intelligence Report

HYDERABAD, India, Jan. 13, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- According to Mordor Intelligence's latest report, the dehumidifier market size is estimated at USD 3.9 billion in 2026, up from USD 3.64 billion in 2025, and projected to reach USD 5.53 billion by 2031, reflecting a CAGR of 7.21%. The Dehumidifier Market is expanding rapidly as small appliances, fueled by health-conscious consumers, stricter energy regulations, and rising investments in data centers. Growing awareness that controlled indoor humidity supports respiratory health is encouraging hospitals, schools, and households to view dehumidifiers as essential health equipment rather than just comfort devices. Governments are linking humidity management to building codes, while owners see these systems as protection against mold and moisture damage. Manufacturers are broadening smart, connected product offerings, and distributors are using e-commerce to reach a wider audience, opening new growth opportunities.

Dehumidifier Market Share by Region

North America continues to hold a leading position in the dehumidifier market share, supported by well-established building regulations, insurance frameworks, and strong consumer understanding of humidity-related health and property risks. The region's maturity reflects long-term adoption across residential and commercial settings, reinforced by robust distribution channels and after-sales service networks.

Asia-Pacific is emerging as the most dynamic region, underpinned by rapid urban development, rising household incomes, and heightened focus on indoor air quality. Diverse climate conditions create varied adoption patterns, while expanding manufacturing capabilities and domestic consumption, particularly in China, are accelerating the overall dehumidifier market size through a combination of economic growth, urbanization, and shifting consumer expectations around indoor environmental quality.

Dehumidifier Market Growth Drivers

Humidity Management Across Digital Infrastructure

Modern data centers and electronics facilities are rethinking how they manage indoor moisture as operational models become more distributed and technology intensive. Updated industry guidance now allows greater flexibility in humidity control, provided advanced monitoring and automated systems are in place to mitigate risks like condensation and electrostatic discharge. This shift reflects a broader push toward efficiency and adaptability, especially as edge computing expands into smaller, decentralized sites. As humidity control becomes critical beyond traditional server rooms, demand is extending to telecom enclosures, micro-colocation units, and logistics facilities, reinforcing the relevance of moisture management solutions to the global dehumidifier market size.

Health-Led Demand for Moisture Control

Indoor humidity management is increasingly viewed as a preventive health measure rather than a comfort feature. Healthcare institutions and public agencies emphasize moisture control to limit mold-related respiratory issues, and insurers are aligning their risk models with these health considerations when assessing water-damage exposure. This shift has expanded adoption beyond traditionally humid coastal zones into inland regions affected by seasonal moisture, reshaping the dehumidifier market share as manufacturers and distributors respond to a broader, health-driven consumer base.

Major Segments Driving Dehumidifier Industry

By Product Type

Refrigerant (Compressor)

Desiccant

Thermoelectric (Peltier)

Hybrid / Others

By End-user

Residential

Commercial

Industrial

By Capacity (Pints/Day)

≤ 30

31–70

70

By Distribution Channel

Offline / In-store

Online / E-commerce

By Geography

North America United States Canada Mexico

South America Brazil Peru Chile Argentina Rest of South America

Europe United Kingdom Germany France Spain Italy BENELUX (Belgium, Netherlands, Luxembourg) Nordics (Denmark, Finland, Iceland, Norway, Sweden) Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific India China Japan Australia South Korea South East Asia (Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, Indonesia, Vietnam, Philippines) Rest of Asia-Pacific



Middle East and Africa United Arab Emirates Saudi Arabia South Africa Nigeria Rest of Middle East and Africa



Dehumidifier Industry Overview

Study Period 2020-2031 Market Size Forecast USD 5.53 billion (2031) Industry Expansion CAGR of 7.21% during 2026–2031 Largest Market North America continues to dominate the global market Fastest Growing Market for 2026–2031 Asia-Pacific projected to witness the fastest growth rate

Dehumidifier Companies

Companies in the Dehumidifier Market are driving innovation and expanding smart solutions, shaping trends and supporting growth across residential, commercial, and industrial sectors.

Haier Smart Home

LG Electronics

Whirlpool Corporation

Honeywell International

Munters AB

Frigidaire (Electrolux)

De'Longhi Group

Gree Electric Appliances

Mitsubishi Electric

Midea Group

Panasonic Corporation

Hisense

Danby Appliances

Aprilaire

Therma-Stor LLC (Phoenix, Dri-Eaz)

Ebac Industrial Products

Desiccant Technologies Group

Sharp Corporation

Toshiba

Airwatergreen AB

Read the detailed industry insights on the dehumidifier market: https://www.mordorintelligence.com/industry-reports/dehumidifier-market?utm_source=prnewswire

