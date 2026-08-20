Deka Lash Centerville, Mason, and South Fort Myers Launch "Wake Up Ready For Summer" Promotion

Clients Can Receive 25% Off Any Full Set or Lash Lift for Pool Days, Vacations, and Low-Effort Mornings

CENTERVILLE, Ohio and MASON, Ohio and SOUTH FORT MYERS, Fla., Aug. 20, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Deka Lash locations in Centerville, Ohio; Mason, Ohio; and South Fort Myers, Florida are helping clients simplify their summer beauty routines with the limited-time "Wake Up Ready For Summer" promotion. Guests can receive 25% off any full set of eyelash extensions or lash lift, making it easier to enjoy polished, effortless lashes for vacations, pool days, summer events, and busy mornings.

As a trusted eyelash studio and brow salon, Deka Lash provides customized beauty services designed to help clients look put together with less daily maintenance. Whether guests want a natural, everyday lash style, a fuller volume look, or low-maintenance lash lift and tint services, Deka Lash offers personalized treatments tailored to each client's eye shape, natural lashes, and beauty goals.

"Our summer promotion is designed for guests who want to feel confident and ready from the moment they wake up," said a representative of Deka Lash. "Whether they are heading to the pool, traveling, attending special events, or simply trying to save time in the morning, eyelash extensions and lash lift services are a great way to achieve a fresh, polished look with minimal effort."

Deka Lash offers a variety of lash and brow services, including full set eyelash extensions, lash refills, lash lifts, lash tinting, brow shaping, brow tinting, and brow lamination. Each service is performed by trained Lash Artists who focus on precision, comfort, lash health, and long-lasting results.

The "Wake Up Ready For Summer" promotion is available for a limited time at participating Deka Lash studios in Centerville, Mason, and South Fort Myers. Clients are encouraged to book early to reserve their preferred appointment time.

Promotion Details

What: 25% off any full set of eyelash extensions or lash lift

Where: Deka Lash Centerville, Deka Lash Mason, and Deka Lash South Fort Myers

When: Limited-time summer promotion

Best For: Pool days, vacations, special events, and low-effort mornings

Participating Locations

Deka Lash Centerville

https://dekalash.com/find-a-studio/ohio/centerville/

Deka Lash Mason

https://dekalash.com/find-a-studio/ohio/mason/

Deka Lash South Fort Myers

https://dekalash.com/find-a-studio/florida/south-fort-myers/

About Deka Lash

Deka Lash is a professional lash and brow brand offering customized eyelash extensions, lash lifts, brow services, and aftercare products in a modern studio setting. With a focus on personalized service, high-quality results, and simplified beauty routines, Deka Lash helps clients achieve lashes and brows that fit their lifestyle.

SOURCE Deka Lash