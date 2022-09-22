Deka Lash Pairs Tech and Beauty to Deliver Exceptional Customer Journey

National Brand Shapes Business Model around Industry Technology

PITTSBURGH, Sept. 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Deka Lash, is a tech-based beauty company that specializes in eyelash extensions and brow services. Since 2012, the company has been fulfilling a major gap in the beauty industry, making eyelash extensions more accessible to all.

While the demand for the brand's variety of custom eyelash extensions, lash lift treatments, brow lamination and retail products has grown since its start, the popularity has recently taken off as pop culture, TikTok, influencers and celebrities show off the unique looks available beyond mascara.

"As a mother of four, I saw firsthand how unrealistic it was to afford the upkeep, let alone the accessibility, so my family and I set out to redefine everyday luxury. From everyday looks to more 'dense and dramatic', we have something for everyone," said Jennifer Blair, founder and co-CEO of Deka Lash. "We show our commitment to our guests and owners, by our application techniques, robust training and technology advancements to maximize efficiency."

The beauty brand uses Artificial Intelligence to manage all calls and augmented reality to offer realistic virtual try on for their signature lashes. To continue the mastery of the service offerings, Deka Lash believes in ongoing innovation to offer an assortment of adhesives for different skin types, including multiple sensitive skin options.

"From our R+D department to our proprietary training, we have developed a product line specially formulated for our lashes, and will continue to cater our services to the needs of our customers," said Michael Blair, co-CEO of Deka Lash. "For our customers and our franchisees, we aim to stay steps ahead to remain relevant as the demand grows for what we do and how we do it."

Deka Lash is the first and only eyelash extension studio to develop a technique that allows Lash Artists to apply extensions to every other lash, cutting the usual application time in half. This service is called TrueXpress and it takes 60 minutes to complete, 30 minutes for refills.

The brand that started in Jennifer's living room has now grown to 125 studios across North America. The company anticipates it will have 140 studios by year end and is projected to have 200 studios open by 2023.

"We're growing rapidly and as a result, we have been expanding our head office team to strengthen our infrastructure of support, so our studio owners and lash artist can focus on the customer experience," said Jennifer Blair. "Our franchisees are a testament that the beauty business is rewarding and empowering as they get to see the confidence that comes with lashes and the value of investing in the expertise of the lash artists who build trust with members and guests who are looking for the superior and more cost-effective solution."

Deka Lash has a mix of membership models and lash extension service offerings for a variety of signature looks including MegaVolume, TrueVolume, TrueExpress, Hybrid and Classic. The studios also offer a lash lift treatment and brow lamination.

About Deka Lash

Deka Lash is a beauty company on a mission to help you uncover the most confident and empowered version of yourself through customized lash and brow services, high-end products, and an elevated experience each and every time you walk through our doors. Founded in 2012 by Jennifer and Michael Blair, the modern retail studios, which apply semi-permanent, custom eyelash extensions by highly trained Lash Artists, provide a variety of looks and styles to choose from. The concept began franchising in 2016 and is currently operating 125 studios throughout North America. To learn more about the Deka Lash franchise opportunity, visit https://www.dekalashfranchise.com/

SOURCE Deka Lash