Deko Cocktails, A Newly Launched Line of Expertly Crafted Ready to Serve Cocktails, Announces Official US Launch in Over 40 States

NEW YORK, Aug. 26, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Deko Cocktails, a newly launched line of expertly crafted ready to serve cocktails, is excited to announce their official US launch in over 40 initial states.

Deko Cocktails is redefining the ready-to-drink market by elevating the home drinking experience with our ultra-premium, ready-to-sip cocktails. We blend high-quality spirits like hand-macerated cucumber vodka and barreled aged bourbon whiskey with unique botanicals and all-natural ingredients such as yuzu, elderflower, and English lavender.

Our cocktails recreate those from the world's most prestigious bars, offering a luxury cocktail experience at your fingertips. With Deko Cocktails, you can enjoy expert mixology at home, transforming your evenings with indulgent and sophisticated flavors.

"We couldn't be more excited to unveil Deko (Cocktails) to the world – this has been a project in the making for quite some time and we believe we offer consumers a new spin outside of traditional canned cocktails," states Michael Handman. Handman continues, "The time is now for the ready-to-pour sector and we have no doubt that we'll become a leader in the space in the year to come, as a result of the liquid at-hand, the team on-board and the clear vision we have for the business in 2024 and beyond."

Deko's go-to-market strategy involves launching in key states, including California, Florida, New York, and New Jersey, through Park Street Importers.

Deko Cocktails are also available in Massachusetts via Craft Massachusetts, part of the Sheehan Family Companies, and in Illinois through LibDib. We are excited about our strong partnership with Total Wine & More, as well as offer our products through our direct-to-consumer platform, reaching over 40 states.

"Between NIPYATA! and LiquidRails we've been in the bev alc e-commerce industry for over a decade and we've seen (and tasted) a wide array of hundreds of Ready To Drink Cocktails," states Will Hench, Co-Founder of LiquidRails and NIPYATA!

Hench continues, "I can confidently say that I've never been more excited nor bullish about a Ready To Drink Cocktail launch as I am about Deko. Without question, this product is the highest quality, most delicious we've experienced since our launch. I want to run a "Pepsi Challenge" style campaign against the best bartenders in the world and see how Deko Cocktails stand up. The product is that good. We are honored to have Deko running on LiquidRails for their DTC e-commerce fulfillment and digital marketing. The Deko team is positive, innovative and awesome to work with - we cannot wait for cocktail lovers across the United States to be able to enjoy this fantastic product."

To learn more visit www.dekococktails.com or check us out via @dekococktails on social media.

