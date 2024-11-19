Deko Cocktails Launches Limited Edition Gift Box Just in Time for the Holidays

NEW YORK, Nov. 19, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Deko Cocktails, a newly launched line of expertly crafted ready to serve cocktails, is pleased to announce the launch of their latest limited edition gift box, an ideal gift for cocktail lovers across the country.

Deko Cocktails

The beautifully-crafted gift box set features Deko Cocktail's Firefly, Bee's Knees and Gold Rush ready-to-drink cocktails, crafted with premium ingredients for a touch of luxury at home. With artisanal dehydrated lemon slices and a sleek cocktail stirrer included in the set, the box brings sophistication and cheer to every festive gathering and is ideal for gifting or enjoying for yourself.

Deko Cocktails is redefining the ready-to-drink market by elevating the home drinking experience with our ultra-premium, ready-to-sip cocktails. We blend high-quality spirits like hand-macerated cucumber vodka and barreled aged bourbon whiskey with unique botanicals and all-natural ingredients such as yuzu, elderflower, and English lavender.

Our cocktails recreate those from the world's most prestigious bars, offering a luxury cocktail experience at your fingertips. With Deko Cocktails, you can enjoy expert mixology at home, transforming your evenings with indulgent and sophisticated flavors.

Michael Handman, VP/GM of Deko Cocktails, shared his excitement for the holiday release: " The Deko Cocktails Gift Box is all about celebrating moments that matter, making it the perfect combination of intentional hosting and thoughtful gifting."

Handman continues, "We've crafted this set to make it easy for anyone to enjoy premium, bar-quality cocktails at home—no bartender needed. With elevated ingredients and beautifully balanced flavors, it's the ideal way to bring people together and create memorable experiences. This gift box is more than just a gift—it's an experience, capturing the joy of the season while taking the stress out of hosting. Whether you're entertaining or giving the gift of great cocktails, the Deko Cocktails Gift Box makes the holiday season special and effortless for everyone."

To purchase the gift box online, click the link here: https://dekococktails.com/products/variety-collection-gift-box.

Deko Cocktails are available in NY, NJ, CA, FL via Park Street as well as IL and CO via LibDib. We are excited about our strong partnership with Total Wine & More and Instacart, as well as offer our products through our direct-to-consumer platform, reaching over 40 states.

To learn more visit www.dekococktails.com or check us out via @dekococktails on social media.

Company Contact

Michael Handman

VP/GM

Deko Cocktails

347-833-8743

[email protected]

Communications Contact

Taylor Foxman

The Industry Collective

609-432-2237

[email protected]

SOURCE Deko Cocktails