DEKRA Awards Prestigious AS9100 Certificate to Piper Aircraft at Iconic Vero Beach Manufacturing Plant

MELBOURNE, Fla., Dec. 10, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- DEKRA, a global leader in testing, inspection, and certification, is proud to announce the presentation of the esteemed AS9100 certification to Piper Aircraft, Inc. at its state-of-the-art, vertically integrated manufacturing facility in Vero Beach, Florida. Piper Aircraft has been a cornerstone of the aviation industry since its inception in 1937, producing legendary aircraft that have become synonymous with quality and innovation.

Dr. Cem Onus of DEKRA Audit NA and Brittany McClain of Paper Aircraft proudly display the AS9100 certification -- a testament to the hard work and dedication of the Paper Aircraft team. A proud moment for Piper Aircraft, Inc. as DEKRA presented the prestigious AS9100 certification at their Vero Beach plant.

The AS9100 certification is a testament to Piper Aircraft's commitment to meeting the highest standards of quality management in aerospace manufacturing. This rigorous certification recognizes organizations that consistently deliver safe, reliable products while continually improving processes and systems.

"Piper Aircraft's dedication to excellence in aviation manufacturing is truly remarkable. The AS9100 certification not only reflects their legacy of quality but also their commitment to innovation and continuous improvement. DEKRA is honored to partner with Piper on this journey and to present this certification at such an iconic facility." Dr. Cem Onus, Managing Director of DEKRA Audit NA.

The event was attended by key figures from both Piper Aircraft and DEKRA, underscoring the collaboration and dedication required to achieve this prestigious certification. Representing Piper Aircraft were Brittany McClain, Quality Systems Engineer; Kit Carter, Sr. Manager, Quality; and Stuart McSorley, Sr Director, Production Compliance & Oversight. From DEKRA's Melbourne Office, Kevin Campbell, AS9100 Lead Auditor and Technical Director, and Renee Carlson, Aerospace Program Coordinator, played integral roles in the certification process.

The presentation took place at Piper Aircraft's Vero Beach plant, where the company has operated since 1957. This facility represents the heart of Piper's operations, incorporating advanced manufacturing techniques and a vertically integrated approach to deliver world-class aircraft.

"Piper Aircraft's achievement of AS9100 certification reflects the incredible work of our entire team," said Brittany McClain. "Our focus on quality and safety ensures that we not only meet but exceed the expectations of our customers and the aerospace industry at large."

The AS9100 certification reinforces Piper Aircraft's position as a trusted leader in the aerospace sector and highlights their dedication to delivering products that meet stringent global standards.

About DEKRA

DEKRA is one of the world's leading expert organizations in the field of testing, inspection, and certification, dedicated to ensuring safety at work, at home, and on the road. With over 48,000 employees and decades of experience, DEKRA supports clients in achieving their safety and quality goals across various industries, including aerospace.

About Piper Aircraft

Piper Aircraft Inc., headquartered in Vero Beach, Fl., offers aviators throughout the world efficient and reliable single and twin-engine aircraft and is the first general aviation aircraft manufacturer in the world to certify Garmin® Emergency Autoland. The single-engine M-Class series – the M700 FURY, M500, and M350 – offers businesses and individuals elegant performance, value and a superior ownership experience. The Personal Class Archer LX and Archer DLX balance proven performance, efficiency, and simplicity in a piston-powered aircraft. The Trainer Class Pilot 100i, Archer TX, Archer DX, and Seminole aircraft form the most complete technically advanced line of pilot training aircraft in the world. Piper is a member of the General Aviation Manufacturers Association. To learn more about Piper Aircraft, visit the company's website at www.piper.com .

SOURCE DEKRA North America