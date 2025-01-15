Explore Holistic Safety: Join Industry Leaders at the 2025 Safety in Action® Conference in National Harbor, Md.

ATLANTA, Jan. 15, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Registration is open for the Safety in Action® conference, taking place March 12-14, 2025, at the Gaylord National Resort Convention Center. This year marks the 38th anniversary of this annual event, hosted by DEKRA, a global leader in safety. The theme for Safety in Action 2025 is Holistic Safety: Defining the Future of Safety at Work. The two-day conference will feature over 50 breakout sessions and workshops, nearly 15 pre-conference development seminars, and two keynote presentations highlighting practical applications, employee engagement, and continuous improvement.

Conference sessions and workshops will concentrate on nine key areas:

"What excites me most is how this conference bridges the gap between traditional safety practices and emerging innovations," said vice president and executive sponsor Angelica Grindle. "We've intentionally gathered innovators from technology, workplace well-being, and safety leadership who share our vision of transforming how organizations protect and empower their workforce."

This year's conference also includes a one-day Leadership Summit, enabling executives to share best practices and tackle current challenges. The topic for this summit is "The Leadership Edge: Driving Next Level Safety Performance." New for 2025 is a one-day summit designed for front-line workers eager to excel in safety leadership, providing a comprehensive grounding in critical safety topics and strategies to inspire others.

With nearly 1,000 safety and operations professionals attending from various industries and across continents, Safety in Action is the largest privately held front-line employee safety conference in the U.S. For over 37 years, this event has offered supervisors, managers, and leaders a platform to network and learn about industry developments and innovative solutions. For more information, visit www.safetyinaction.com.

About DEKRA North America
DEKRA North America protects people, assets, and our community by providing comprehensive testing, inspection, certification, and consulting services around the globe. DEKRA NORTH AMERICA is a service unit of DEKRA S.E., a global leader in safety since 1925, with nearly 48,000 employees in 60 countries across six continents.

SOURCE DEKRA North America

