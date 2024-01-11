DEKRA INTRODUCES UPGRADED ADAPTIVE SUITE SAFETY MANAGEMENT SYSTEM

News provided by

DEKRA North America

11 Jan, 2024, 13:15 ET

ATLANTA, Jan. 11, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- DEKRA today introduced an upgraded, refreshed DEKRA Adaptive Suite, an integrated EHS safety management system. The technology platform offers a holistic solution to address critical areas of workplace safety to simplify safety management and provide a proactive approach to risk reduction.

DEKRA Adaptive Suite is a web-based solution that includes five integrated applications. Each is configurable without software installation or maintenance. These applications are:

DEKRA's Adaptive Suite empowers control, consistency, continuity, communication, and compliance in your safety management systems.
DEKRA's Adaptive Suite empowers control, consistency, continuity, communication, and compliance in your safety management systems.
DEKRA Adaptive Suite- Bring Control, Consistency, Continuity, Communication, and Compliance to your safety management systems
DEKRA Adaptive Suite- Bring Control, Consistency, Continuity, Communication, and Compliance to your safety management systems
DEKRA's Adaptive Suite empowers control, consistency, continuity, communication, and compliance in your safety management systems.
DEKRA Adaptive Suite- Bring Control, Consistency, Continuity, Communication, and Compliance to your safety management systems
  • Document Management- Centralizes information, safeguards version control and compliance, and empowers collaboration and communication.
  • Training- Supports compliance management through centralized training records, improved visibility and accountability, assessing training program effectiveness, and robust reporting and analytics.
  • Incident Reporting- Reduces incidents and exposures, identifies exposures with SIF potential, and improves safety performance overall.
  • Maintenance Management- Enables smoother operations, reduced downtime, increased safety, and better facility resource utilization.
  • Audit Management- Supports effective audit processes, superior compliance, and continuous improvement in safety management.

"For today's safety leaders, there are more EHS regulations and data than ever before," said Mike Diamantopoulos vice president of Technology at DEKRA. "By simplifying this information into a single system, DEKRA Adaptive Suite provides insights and analysis that protects people, properties, and communities."

DEKRA Adaptive Suite is a scalable, flexible solution that can support any organization's safety goals, regardless of their size or industry. The platform promotes a culture of safety by engaging employees through communication tools and safety performance dashboards. In the coming months, DEKRA Adaptive Suite will also add support for mobile devices to further deliver flexibility for organizations.

For more information on DEKRA Adaptive Suite or to request a demo, visit: dekra.us/adaptive-suite

About DEKRA Americas
DEKRA Americas protects people, assets, and our community by providing comprehensive testing, inspection, certification, and consulting services around the globe. DEKRA Americas is a service unit of DEKRA S.E., a global leader in safety since 1925 with more than 48,000 employees in 60 countries across six continents.

SOURCE DEKRA North America

Also from this source

DEKRA ACQUIRES WEISS TECHNIK ENVIRONMENTAL TESTING LABORATORIES

DEKRA ACQUIRES WEISS TECHNIK ENVIRONMENTAL TESTING LABORATORIES

DEKRA has successfully completed the acquisition of the environmental testing laboratories of Weiss Technik Testing Services. This strategic move...
DEKRA ACCREDITED AS COMMON CRITERIA TESTING LABORATORY IN THE UNITED STATES

DEKRA ACCREDITED AS COMMON CRITERIA TESTING LABORATORY IN THE UNITED STATES

The National Information Assurance Partnership (NIAP) and the National Voluntary Laboratory Accreditation Program (NVLAP) have accredited DEKRA as a...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Computer & Electronics

Image1

Computer Software

Image1

Computer Software

Image1

New Products & Services

News Releases in Similar Topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.