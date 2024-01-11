DEKRA INTRODUCES UPGRADED ADAPTIVE SUITE SAFETY MANAGEMENT SYSTEM

Document Management - Centralizes information, safeguards version control and compliance, and empowers collaboration and communication.

- Centralizes information, safeguards version control and compliance, and empowers collaboration and communication. Training - Supports compliance management through centralized training records, improved visibility and accountability, assessing training program effectiveness, and robust reporting and analytics.

- Supports compliance management through centralized training records, improved visibility and accountability, assessing training program effectiveness, and robust reporting and analytics. Incident Reporting - Reduces incidents and exposures, identifies exposures with SIF potential, and improves safety performance overall.

- Reduces incidents and exposures, identifies exposures with SIF potential, and improves safety performance overall. Maintenance Management - Enables smoother operations, reduced downtime, increased safety, and better facility resource utilization.

- Enables smoother operations, reduced downtime, increased safety, and better facility resource utilization. Audit Management- Supports effective audit processes, superior compliance, and continuous improvement in safety management.

"For today's safety leaders, there are more EHS regulations and data than ever before," said Mike Diamantopoulos vice president of Technology at DEKRA. "By simplifying this information into a single system, DEKRA Adaptive Suite provides insights and analysis that protects people, properties, and communities."

DEKRA Adaptive Suite is a scalable, flexible solution that can support any organization's safety goals, regardless of their size or industry. The platform promotes a culture of safety by engaging employees through communication tools and safety performance dashboards. In the coming months, DEKRA Adaptive Suite will also add support for mobile devices to further deliver flexibility for organizations.

About DEKRA Americas

DEKRA Americas protects people, assets, and our community by providing comprehensive testing, inspection, certification, and consulting services around the globe. DEKRA Americas is a service unit of DEKRA S.E., a global leader in safety since 1925 with more than 48,000 employees in 60 countries across six continents.

