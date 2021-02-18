DEKRA Opens First Vehicle Inspection Station In Mexico

The stations are a critical element of Jalisco Respira , a state program to reduce emissions and improve air quality. "Requiring vehicles to undergo state-of-the-art emission checks is an example of how Jalisco continues to lead by example as we protect our natural resources to secure the environmental and economic health of future generations," said Enrique Alfaro Ramírez, Governor of Jalisco.

The stations will be operated by DEKRA and managed by the state's Ministry of Environment and Territory Development (SEMADET). The new DEKRA stations will offer comprehensive emission inspections for traditional and diesel fuel vehicles, including all state and municipal vehicles, as well as commercial vehicles. "We are committed to improving air quality in our communities and creating a safer world," said Bert Zoetbrood, President and Chief Regional Offer of DEKRA Americas. "We are also committed to best-in-class partnership, which allowed us to open this station five months ahead of schedule by working closely with our partners at SEMADET."

Located in central Guadalajara, the new station is the first privately-operated vehicle inspection station in the state of Jalisco. The new station's seven lanes are projected to handle 65,000 inspections in 2021 and grow to more than 100,000 per year in the future. Once open, the six DEKRA-powered stations in Guadalajara will include 42 lanes and are expected to handle a total of 600,000 inspections each year.

"DEKRA is recognized as the world's leading vehicle testing company, performing more than 27 million inspections annually," said Stan Zurkiewicz, Chief Operating Officer and Member of the Management Board of DEKRA S.E. "We are honored to bring our high-quality service and reputation for integrity to our new customers in Mexico as we continue to expand the DEKRA footprint globally."

ABOUT DEKRA NORTH AMERICA

DEKRA NORTH AMERICA protects people, assets, and our community by providing comprehensive testing, inspection, certification and consulting services around the globe. DEKRA NORTH AMERICA is a service unit of DEKRA S.E., a global leader in safety since 1925 with over 45,000 employees in 60 countries across all six continents.

SOURCE DEKRA North America