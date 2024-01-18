2024 SAFETY IN ACTION® CONFERENCE OPENS REGISTRATION

Sessions and workshops are focused on nine key areas:

Foundations for the Front Line

Explore Human Performance Reliability

Preventing Serious Injuries and Catastrophic Events

Purpose-Driven Leadership

Holistic Well-Being

Leveraging AI, Analytics, and Technology for Safety

EHS Performance

Best Practices in Operational Risk Management

High-Voltage Safety and Sustainable Energy Transition

"Envisioning a holistic future, our focus is on bringing together people passionate about well-being, safety, technology, and cutting-edge expertise," expressed DEKRA vice president Angelica Grindle, the dynamic force behind the conference. "Uniting thought leaders, we're poised to craft a fresh approach to workplace safety, paving the way for its future and fostering a journey towards safety excellence."

The conference includes a one-day Leadership Summit, where executives can share best practices and discuss current challenges. This year's topic is Connected Leaders & Teams: Safety Engagement Innovation and Benchmarking. It will be an immersive experience in safety innovation, co-created by DEKRA and industry-leading organizations that have innovated how they approach a safer workplace.

"I'm excited to champion this pivotal safety conference — a nexus where innovation, expertise, and commitment converge to shape a future where safety is ingrained into the culture, fostering excellence at every turn," said Ryan Gallagher, senior vice president at DEKRA North America.

With close to 1,500 safety and operations professionals from across industries and continents, Safety in Action is the world's largest privately held front-line employee safety conference. For over 35 years, the conference has provided a forum for supervisors, managers, and leaders to network and learn about industry developments and cutting-edge solutions. For more information, visit www.safetyinaction.com.

About DEKRA North America

DEKRA North America protects people, assets, and our community by providing comprehensive testing, inspection, certification, and consulting services around the globe. DEKRA NORTH AMERICA is a service unit of DEKRA S.E., a global leader in safety since 1925, with nearly 48,000 employees in 60 countries across six continents.

