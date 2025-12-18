Del-Air Plumbing, Air Conditioning and Electric announces milestone year of community outreach and future-focused support programs

Company reports landmark results for T-Shirts for Turkeys and broadens efforts to serve Florida communities

ORLANDO, Fla., Dec. 18, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Del-Air Plumbing, Air Conditioning and Electric, Florida's leading provider of indoor comfort solutions, announced a landmark year of community engagement marked by significant growth in donations to The JOY FM's annual T-Shirts for Turkeys outreach campaign.

As the first T-Shirts for Turkeys presenting sponsor, Del-Air team members helped staff The JOY FM's Turkey Stops, gathering turkeys and gift certificates to provide Thanksgiving meals to residents in need.

The radio station reported a 26% increase in donations over 2024, reflecting one of the strongest participation levels in the program's history. The effort generated 38,425 turkey or "paper turkey" donations valued at $15 each, supporting 40 food banks throughout the region and helping feed an estimated 300,000 families and individuals in need.

"This year's increase in giving is a testament to what's possible when communities rally together," said Del-Air Marketing Director Rob Haines. "Partnering with The JOY FM gives us the opportunity to put real momentum behind our mission to directly help families across Florida. To see this jump in donations in just one year speaks volumes about the compassion of The Joy FM listeners and the dedication of everyone in the Del-Air family who helped make this campaign successful."

This marked Del-Air's first year partnering with The JOY FM as presenting sponsor for the event, and the company's support played a key role in expanding the program's reach and impact.

"Thanks to Del-Air's partnership, thousands of food-insecure families in our local communities are receiving holiday meals," said The JOY FM General Manager Carmen Brown. "This outreach spanned four states, where almost 40,000 turkeys were collected from generous listeners. We are incredibly grateful for the key support from Del-Air."

In addition to the success of the T-Shirts for Turkeys campaign, Del-Air expanded its community involvement this year through participation in the American Heart Association Heart Walk. The company raised more than $5,000 to support cardiovascular research and public health initiatives. While Del-Air is not an official sponsor of the event, several employees took part in the walk on Dec. 6, demonstrating the team's personal commitment to health and community wellness.

Looking to the year ahead, Del-Air is deepening its support for local residents by introducing new discounts for veterans, active-duty military personnel and seniors. These benefits align with the company's long-standing mission to support those who serve and to make essential home comfort services more accessible to every Florida homeowner and their families.

Del-Air continues to invest in charitable partnerships, volunteer efforts and programs that uplift the communities it serves. The company plans to expand its outreach initiatives throughout 2026 as part of its ongoing commitment to giving back.

To learn more about Del-Air's services or to schedule a complimentary consultation, visit delair.com or call (888) 831-2665.

About Del-Air Plumbing, Air Conditioning and Electric

Since 1983, Del-Air has served Florida residents, businesses and homebuilders with quality air conditioning, heating, plumbing and electrical products and services. Del-Air's warranty programs and flagship Precise Comfort Plan includes regular professional maintenance for all household plumbing, air conditioning and electrical systems where applicable. Visit https://www.delair.com/ or call 888-831-2665 to contact Del-Air. Del-Air is majority owned by Astara Capital Partners.

About Astara Capital Partners

Astara Capital Partners is an integrated team of investors and operators investing in the middle market. The firm brings capital, strategic, and operational resources to its investments to build sustainable value and position them for long-term success. Astara focuses on a variety of industrial and services sectors, including building products, food, packaging, residential services, IT services, A&D, and government services. More information about Astara can be found at http://www.astaracapital.com/.

SOURCE Del-Air Plumbing, Air Conditioning and Electric