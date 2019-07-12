Del Monte Cyclospora Lawsuits: One Year Later Victims Still Bringing Claims as New Outbreak of Cyclospora Linked to Cooper's Hawk Winery in Florida is Announced

HOUSTON, July 12, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The national food safety law firm of Ron Simon & Associates was the first to file a lawsuit when Del Monte announced the voluntary recall of 6 - 28 oz. vegetable trays containing fresh broccoli, cauliflower, celery sticks, carrots, and dill dip sold at Kwik Trip, Kwik Star, Demond's, Sentry, Potash, Meehan's, Country Market, FoodMax Supermarket and Peapod retail locations in Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Michigan, Minnesota, and Wisconsin.

Since then, Ron Simon has worked hard to settle the claims of numerous victims, as well as the claims of those who have only recently contacted the law firm.

It's Not Too Late To File a Claim In Del Monte Cyclospora Outbreak

There is still time to file a claim for most of the victims in the affected region in the Del Monte Cyclospora outbreak. Ron Simon encourages victims to do so sooner rather than later as it is always preferable to do so when the evidence is more recent and to make sure they do not wait until after the applicable statute of limitations has run – in many states between one and three years.

According to the CDC, by September 6, 2018, there were at least 250 laboratory confirmed illnesses in Iowa, Minnesota, Wisconsin, and Michigan. But this number is very likely only a small fraction of the number who actually became ill with Cyclospora, a parasite found in feces-contaminated imported fruits and vegetables that causes vomiting, severe bloating, abdominal cramping, gas, and diarrhea. The symptoms of Cyclosporiasis can come and go over the course of a couple months, and it difficult to diagnose because medical professionals must specifically request a Cyclospora screen when sending a fecal sample in for testing.

Just Announced: Cooper's Hawk Winery Cyclospora Outbreak in Florida Sickens at Least 80

Mr. Simon and his law firm have established a Cyclospora Claim Center to assist victims in the Del Monte or Cooper's Hawk Cyclospora outbreaks. The Cyclospora Claim Center can be reached toll-free at 1-888-335-4901 or online at http://www.delmontelawsuit.com/

About Ron Simon & Associates

Over the last 20 years, Ron Simon and his colleagues have prosecuted thousands of food poisoning cases for victims across the United States. His work has resulted in numerous upgrades to food safety procedures in Fortune 500 companies and in legislation designed to protect consumers from dangerous food-borne pathogens.

Mr. Simon and his clients have been featured on NBC, ABC, CBS, CNN, FOX, and virtually all other major television networks and print media. Mr. Simon and his firm have collected over $700,000,000 for their clients. He regularly publishes articles about food safety and litigation at www.foodpoisoningnews.com which are read by viewers in over 180 countries.

More information about Cyclospora is available at www.ronsimonassociates.com.

