First Wrongful Death Lawsuit Filed as Death Count Rises in Boar's Head Listeria Outbreak

On June 30, 2024, Gunter Morgenstein, a Holocaust survivor, purchased Boar's Head liverwurst from his local Harris Teeter store located in Newport News, VA. Over the next week, he consumed the liverwurst in sandwiches and thereafter began to experience diarrhea, weakness, and shortness of breath.

On July 8th, Mr. Morgenstein was taken by ambulance to Riverside Regional Hospital where he was diagnosed with sepsis and listeriosis. His condition rapidly deteriorated and he died on July 18th, surrounded by his loved ones.

According to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control (CDC), at least 57 victims in 18 states have tested positive for listeria poisoning from contaminated Boar's Head products. All of the victims have been hospitalized, and nine have died. The CDC has since announced, "this is the largest listeriosis outbreak since the 2011 outbreak linked to cantaloupe."

The investigation by federal and state health agencies has already identified a number of health violations at the company's Jarratt, Virginia plant, including the presence of mold, insects, blood puddles, contaminated water, old meat residue, ceiling leaks and contaminated food surfaces. The investigation remains ongoing.

Boar's Head has since recalled all products manufactured at the plant, which remains closed until further notice.

According to Ron Simon, attorney for the Morgenstein Family and other listeria victims: "Gunter was a very active and vibrant personality and was still working right up until his illness. He should not have died from eating a sandwich. Our thoughts and prayers go out to all of the victims affected by this completely avoidable travesty. Through this lawsuit and others, we will make sure that all listeria victims are fairly compensated for their losses. We will find out exactly how this happened and will force Boar's Head to make sure it does not happen again."

Food Safety Attorneys Establish Listeria Claim Center

Mr. Simon and his law firm have established a Boar's Head Listeria Claim Center to assist victims in the outbreak. The Boar's Head Listeria Claim Center can be reached toll-free at 1-888-335-4901 or by going to the Listeria Outbreak Website, at https://www.listeriaoutbreaklawyer.com/.

About Food Safety Attorney Ron Simon

Over the last 25 years, Ron Simon and his colleagues have prosecuted thousands of food poisoning cases for victims across the United States. His work has resulted in numerous upgrades to food safety procedures in Fortune 500 companies and in legislation designed to protect consumers from dangerous food-borne pathogens.

Mr. Simon and his clients have been featured on NBC, ABC, CBS, CNN, FOX, and virtually all other major television networks and print media. Mr. Simon and his legal team have collected over $800,000,000 for their clients. He regularly publishes articles about food safety and litigation at www.foodpoisoningnews.com which are read by viewers in over 180 countries.

Through litigation, media commentary, and his food poisoning publications, Mr. Simon relentlessly challenges food manufacturers, distributors, and restaurants to do a better job in making our food safe.

For media inquiries or more information on the Listeria outbreak and ongoing litigation, please contact Ron Simon directly at (713) 819-8116 or [email protected].

