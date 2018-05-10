Del Ray Place More Than 50% Sold Following Successful Grand Opening

Home shoppers acted quickly to claim select 2-bedroom and 1-bedroom residences. A good selection of modern 1-bedroom residences remain, perfect for first-time buyers and empty-nesters.

Those interested in learning more about Del Ray Place can visit DelRayVA.com. They can also call 571.388.3000 or visit the Sales Gallery, open daily at 2312 Mount Vernon Avenue, Suite 208, Alexandria, VA 22301.

From the stylish, innovative condominiums to the neighborhood's color, character and access, Del Ray Place is condominium living reimagined for a contemporary urban lifestyle.

Each of the 49 residences at Del Ray Place is designed with a spacious floorplan, modern finishes and voice-enabled Smart Home automation. Private balconies with neighborhood views are available with select residences.

Set on Mount Vernon Avenue, the "Main Street" of Del Ray, the building gives residents access to all of Del Ray's signature shops, restaurants and community events. It's less than a mile from Braddock Road Metro Station and just a 10-minute drive from Old Town and a 15-minute drive from Washington, D.C.

Brookfield Residential Properties, Inc., opened its Washington, D.C., division in 1984. Offering an array of home styles, including single-family homes, townhomes, condominiums and active-adult residences, Brookfield Residential understands how families live today. It is why the homebuilder creates communities near great schools and amenities, and also why its homes feature innovative, stylish and current designs. Learn more at BrookfieldDC.com.

Brookfield Residential Properties Inc. is a leading land developer and homebuilder in North America. It entitles and develops land to create master-planned communities, builds and sells lots to third-party builders and operates its own homebuilding division. Brookfield Residential also participates in select, strategic real estate opportunities, including infill projects, mixed-use developments and joint ventures. Further information is available at www.brookfieldresidential.com.

