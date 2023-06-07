Del Sol Food Company Acquires John Wm. Macy's Bakery

BRENHAM, Texas, June 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Del Sol Food Company, Inc., manufacturers of BRIANNAS Fine Salad Dressings, has acquired New Jersey based bakery John Wm. Macy's, a manufacturer of baked cheese sticks, cheese crisps, and crostinis.

"We are excited to welcome John Wm. Macy's to the Del Sol family," said Scott Eckert, President and CEO of Del Sol Food Company, Inc. "We want to acknowledge the tremendous efforts put forth by John and Tim Macy and their talented and dedicated workforce who have been crafting artisanal snacks consumers love. Our philosophy is very similar, so we believe we will enjoy great synergy as we work together in the future." 

"Ever since our breakthrough order from a flagship Manhattan specialty store almost 40 years ago, we've been thrilled to provide our products to an enthusiastic and growing audience. This exciting partnership with Del Sol Foods will enable the company to follow this passion for years to come," said John Macy, President of John Wm. Macy's.

John Wm. Macy's products are distributed throughout the United States and Canada. Macy's will continue operations in Elmwood Park, New Jersey.

Del Sol Food Company, Inc., located in Brenham, Texas, is the manufacturer of BRIANNAS Fine Salad Dressing, the leading premium salad dressing brand in the category. BRIANNAS is produced in small batches with high quality ingredients, and their products are sold in all 50 states and distributed worldwide to over 10 different countries.

Del Sol Food Company, Inc. was represented by GulfStar Group as the exclusive financial advisor to Del Sol Food Company, Inc. throughout the transaction.

About Del Sol Food Company, Inc
Since 1982, Del Sol Food Company has produced BRIANNAS premium salad dressings that have served retailers and distributors throughout the US and the world. Produced in Brenham, Texas, the gourmet dressings are popular among consumers who value great tasting food made in small batches with premium ingredients. BRIANNAS has six different lines of products including Home Style, Sugar Free, Organic, and Avocado Oil dressings, Marinades and Seasoned Croutons. None of the dressings contain high-fructose corn syrup or trans fats, 23 are gluten-free, 18 are certified Kosher and five, GMO-free. For more information, visit www.BRIANNAS.com or find BRIANNAS on Facebook and Instagram.

About John Wm. Macy's Bakery
John Macy developed his original cheese sticks recipe in 1976 for clients of his small Northern California catering business. John's twice-baked twists of sharp Cheddar cheese and sourdough quickly became a crowd favorite. In 1985, following a move to New York City, he launched John Wm. Macy's CheeseSticks from a small storefront in Manhattan's East Village. In 1990, the bakery moved to its current location in Elmwood Park, New Jersey.

John Wm. Macy's Bakery produces gourmet snacks made from premium ingredients without artificial flavors, colors or preservatives. The company distributes its products throughout the United States and Canada. For more information about the John Wm. Macy's Bakery, visit www.johnwmmacy's.com or find John Wm Macy's on Facebook and Instagram.

