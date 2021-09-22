Delaget Announces Their 17th New Partner Signing This Year with QSR AP Automation Software Provider, factura.ai

SAINT LOUIS PARK, Minn., Sept. 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Delaget, a Minnesota-based data and SaaS (software as a service) company that provides automated data analytics solutions to QSR and restaurant operators, announces its partnership with factura.ai, a QSR AP automation software company that specializes in custom workflows, digital invoice storage, and intelligent capture and coding.

The introduction of factura.ai to Delaget's Marketplace allows both companies to collaborate to further optimize and provide their clients with best-in-class solutions that enhance their operational efficiency.

Delaget

"We are delighted to welcome factura.ai to the Delaget Marketplace," says Jason Tober, CEO of Delaget, "Their innovative solutions and forward-thinking will benefit our multi-unit and corporate clients alike."

"We are so excited to announce this new partnership with Delaget. To be able to offer an AP solution that was designed specifically for multi-unit QSR operators is truly the perfect match with Delaget's clients. factura.ai will easily allow operators to accelerate their financial closes with accurate and timely information." says Bradley Bloch, CEO of factura.ai.

Delaget's API Partnerships provide access to data from more than 100,000 restaurant locations with a single API, versus building costly, one-off data integrations. The Delaget Marketplace's robust partner ecosystem provides restaurant operators with vetted, secure, and seamless integration capabilities for all their operational needs and includes integrations with top service providers in payroll and accounting, HR & employee software, earned wage access, drive-thru and deliveries, POS (Point of Sale), BOH, and more.

For more information about Delaget visit www.delaget.com

ABOUT DELAGET

Delaget is the leader in QSR data solutions helping restaurant operators expand their business and improve profitability through configurable restaurant dashboards and data solutions. Delaget was the recipient of the 2020 QSR Applied Tech Award for their product, Delaget Coach, which provides operators with an all-encompassing view of their data that's customized to their unique performance metrics such as sales, labor, food costs, speed of service, VOC, loss prevention, and more. Delaget customers include multi-unit operators from brands such as Taco Bell, Pizza Hut, KFC, IHOP, Five Guys, Hardee's, Popeye's, Sonic, Papa John's, and more.

Media Contact:

Jennifer Kallman

651-999-9283

[email protected]

SOURCE Delaget

Related Links

http://www.delaget.com

