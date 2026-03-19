Delancey Street Expands Attorney Network to 50 States, Offering Nationwide Merchant Cash Advance Defense(2)

Attorney-Founded Business Debt Settlement(1)

Having settled over $100 million in commercial debt, the attorney-founded debt settlement company now coordinates with licensed counsel in every U.S. state for MCA defense and debt restructuring.(2)(3)

NEW YORK, March 19, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Delancey Street, an attorney-founded business debt settlement company headquartered in New York, today announced it has expanded its network of licensed attorneys to cover 50 states and the District of Columbia.(4)(10) The expansion gives business owners facing merchant cash advance debt, confession of judgment actions, and UCC lien disputes access to coordinated legal defense and debt resolution services in every jurisdiction in the country.(2)(4)

The milestone comes as Delancey Street surpasses $100 million in total commercial debt settled on behalf of business owners nationwide.(3) The company's model pairs an in-house settlement team—led by attorneys and former debt industry insiders—with a national network of licensed attorneys who handle negotiations, legal filings, and settlement execution in their respective states.(2)(4)(8)

"The MCA industry doesn't stop at state borders, and neither should the defense options available to business owners," said Steven M. Raiser, founding partner and Chief Legal Officer of Delancey Street. "Most MCA funders are headquartered in New York and designate New York courts as the governing jurisdiction—regardless of where the business actually operates. That creates an asymmetry we've built this network to address. A business owner in Texas or Florida deserves counsel who understands both the local commercial code and the New York legal framework that may be controlling their case."(2)(5)

Delancey Street is not a law firm.(1) It is a specialized business debt settlement company that coordinates with its network of independently licensed attorneys to deliver legal defense alongside financial restructuring.(2)(4) This model allows the company to combine settlement expertise with jurisdiction-specific legal strategy—a combination that is increasingly necessary as MCA-related litigation grows more complex and crosses state lines.(2)(5)

Scope of Services

The expanded network covers the full range of MCA-related defense and debt resolution matters: challenges to MCA agreement enforceability on usury and unconscionability grounds; defense against confessions of judgment and motions to vacate; UCC lien disputes and wrongful filing claims; negotiation and structured settlement of outstanding MCA balances, credit lines and vendor debt defense against personal guaranty enforcement actions and multi-state coordination in cases where a single business owner faces simultaneous collection actions or filings across multiple jurisdictions.(2)(5)(8)

Raiser noted that multi-jurisdictional cases have become routine rather than exceptional. "Funders operate nationally but file in creditor-friendly venues. A business owner can have a UCC lien filed in one state, a COJ entered in New York, and an ACH withdrawal draining their operating account in a third. You need attorneys in each of those jurisdictions working from the same playbook, and that's what this network provides."(2)(4)(5)

Industry Context

The merchant cash advance market reached an estimated $20.67 billion globally in 2025 and is projected to exceed $22 billion in 2026, according to industry research.(9) The vast majority of MCA users—over 99 percent—are small businesses, and roughly 62 percent of businesses using MCAs have fewer than 10 employees.(9) Effective annual percentage rates on MCAs can range from 40 to 350 percent, and approximately 12 percent of MCA contracts result in some form of legal collections action.(9)

The regulatory landscape is shifting. New York's Commercial Finance Disclosure Act now requires MCA funders to disclose APR equivalents and standardized terms for transactions under $2.5 million. Multiple states have enacted or proposed similar disclosure legislation. Meanwhile, appellate courts are actively reconsidering whether certain MCA agreements should be reclassified as loans subject to state usury caps—a development that could fundamentally reshape the enforceability of existing MCA contracts nationwide.(5)

"The legal environment around MCAs is changing faster than most business owners realize," Raiser said. "Disclosure laws, COJ reforms, and the loan-versus-purchase-of-receivables question are all moving in the direction of greater protection for business owners. But those protections only work if you have counsel who knows how to use them. That's the gap we're filling."(2)(5)

About Delancey Street

Delancey Street is an attorney-founded business debt settlement company headquartered in New York.(1) The company specializes in merchant cash advance debt relief, providing business owners with debt negotiation, legal defense coordination, and structured settlement services.(2)(4) Delancey Street is not a law firm; it works with a nationwide network of independently licensed attorneys who handle negotiations, legal filings, and settlement execution on behalf of business owners.(1)(2)(4)(8) The company's team includes attorneys, negotiators, and debt industry veterans who have operated on both sides of the commercial lending table.(1)(8)

For more information, visit www.delanceystreet.com.

Media Contact

Delancey Street

(212) 210-1851

www.delanceystreet.com

Footnotes / Disclaimers

(1) Delancey Street is not a law firm, does not itself practice law, and does not provide legal advice or legal representation. "Attorney-founded" describes the company's founding history and leadership background only and does not mean that Delancey Street is a law office or that an attorney-client relationship is formed with Delancey Street.

(2) References in this release to "defense," "legal defense," "counsel," "legal strategy," or "MCA defense" refer to legal services that may be provided, where appropriate, by separate, independently licensed attorneys who are directly engaged for particular matters. Reading this release or contacting Delancey Street does not, by itself, create an attorney-client relationship.

(3) References to commercial debt previously settled, historical performance, or aggregate results describe past matters only. Prior results do not guarantee a similar outcome. Outcomes vary based on the facts, creditor positions, forum, available defenses, and client circumstances.

(4) Delancey Street may facilitate introductions to independent attorneys and may coordinate non-legal settlement support, but each client remains free to select, reject, or replace counsel and may retain counsel outside any Delancey Street network. Delancey Street does not direct or regulate any attorney's professional judgment.

(5) Jurisdiction-specific claims and defenses, including arguments concerning usury, unconscionability, confession-of-judgment practice, UCC filings, guaranties, and enforceability, are fact-dependent and may be unavailable, disputed, or unsuccessful in particular matters or jurisdictions.

(6) If Delancey Street pays some or all of an independent attorney's fees in a particular matter, any such payment is subject to the client's informed consent and does not authorize Delancey Street to interfere with the attorney-client relationship, the attorney's duty of loyalty, the attorney's independent professional judgment, or the confidentiality protections owed to the client.

(7) Delancey Street does not receive any portion, markup, rebate, or other economic benefit tied to legal fees paid to independent counsel and does not share legal fees with attorneys.

(8) Legal advice, legal opinions, legal filings, court appearances, and legal review of settlement agreements are performed only by independently licensed counsel retained for the matter. Creditors, funders, and opposing parties are not required to settle, reduce balances, release liens, vacate judgments, or discontinue litigation or collection efforts.

(9) Market-size, APR, and collections figures referenced in this release are based on third-party industry research and estimates provided for general background only; they are not legal conclusions and are not guarantees or predictions of future market conditions or case outcomes.

(10) Delancey Street's relationships with independent attorneys are non-exclusive. Delancey Street does not compensate attorneys for recommending Delancey Street, and Delancey Street does not accept compensation for recommending any particular attorney.

SOURCE Delancey Street