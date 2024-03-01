Delavan Lake Lawn Management's Brandon McConnell Appointed to American Hotel & Lodging Association's National Independent & Boutique Hotel Committee

Hospitality Veteran to Represent Entire State of Wisconsin on Prestigious Committee to Advance AHLA's Mission and Support Unique Needs to Independent and Boutique Hotels Nationwide

DELAVAN, Wis., March 1, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Brandon McConnell, Corporate Executive at Delavan Lake Lawn Management LLC (DLLM), has been appointed to the American Hotel & Lodging Association's (AHLA) inaugural national committee dedicated to independent and boutique hotels across the country, while also representing the entire state of Wisconsin.

Unanimously nominated by the Wisconsin Hotel & Lodging Association (WHLA) and the state's lodging leaders, McConnell will play a crucial role in shaping AHLA's advocacy priorities, fostering grassroots engagement, and addressing key issues impacting the independent and boutique hotel sector. McConnell's extensive industry knowledge, with over two decades of award-winning expertise and dedication in the hospitality sector, will significantly contribute to advancing AHLA's mission and supporting the unique needs of independent and boutique hotels nationwide.

"I am beyond honored to be appointed to The American Hotel & Lodging Association's National Independent & Boutique Hotel Committee to continue representing and advocating for some of our country's most beautiful hotels and resorts, while also diving deeper into supporting the unique and often nuanced challenges that face this vertical," said McConnell. "I look forward to collaborating with like-minded talented industry veterans to continue to build vibrant and industry leading hospitality experiences across tens of thousands of hotels and resorts for guests, employees and employers across our nation."

This exciting achievement and appointment come at a time of significant progress for McConnell as two of DLLM's properties are undergoing extensive renovations. Located in the national tourist destination of the Geneva Lakes region, both Lake Lawn Resort and Delavan Lake Resort just completed separate phases of their respective remodel projects the same week of the AHLA announcement. Lake Lawn Resort and McConnell continue into phase two of the remodel with plans for the resort's grand reopening with a totally refreshed atmosphere slated for completion in early summer of this year.

About Brandon McConnell

Brandon McConnell is an accomplished hospitality professional having been previously recognized as both "One of the top young hoteliers to take over the industry in the next decade" and named as a member Hotel Management magazine's "30 Under 30" along with InBusiness Magazine's "40 Under 40". He now serves on leadership and development boards within multiple segments of the lodging, food & beverage and human capital disciplines on state and national levels. He is also a published author in multiple national industry magazines, as well as in The National Center of Generational Studies in Washington D.C.

Having continued his executive education through outlets such as Cornell University, University of Notre Dame & the American Hotel and Lodging Educational Institute, Mr. McConnell is passionate about education and continual learning while fostering collaborative environments in the workplace.

He has had the past honor of representing over a million hospitality students and young professionals throughout the United States having served as the lead for the AH&LA U30 Gateway and continues to travel and speak in front of various audiences ranging from students and professors to industry leaders throughout the country at some of the most respected educational institutions and industry conferences. His experience with both branded and independent properties, including time with Disney Worldwide Services, has afforded a unique perspective of the operational challenges faced on a daily basis to an array of hospitality business models. Areas of Mr. McConnell's expertise and passion include strategic career development, education and succession planning for leaders, organizational structure & development, government affairs and hospitality law.

About the American Hotel & Lodging Association (AHLA)

AHLA is the largest hotel association in the U.S., representing all segments of the hospitality industry nationwide. They are the singular voice representing every segment of the hotel industry, including major chains, independent hotels, management companies, REITs, bed and breakfasts, industry partners, and more. AHLA strives to be an indispensable resource serving, supporting, and advocating on behalf of the American hospitality industry in order to build a vibrant and united hospitality industry that powers America's economy.

AHLA proudly serves its members, who represent every segment of the hotel & lodging business across the country, including 80% of all franchised hotel properties in the United States – over 3.2 million rooms. Their goals as an association are to support policies that promote and protect guests, improve the guest experience, lead to job growth and creation, and empower employers to foster employee training and career advancement.

About Lake Lawn Resort

Lake Lawn Resort occupies two miles of Delavan Lake's shoreline, and is the ultimate year-round destination for leisure travel, meetings, retreats, weddings, and events. Part of the Lake Geneva region, just 90 minutes from Chicago, and a short trip from Milwaukee, Madison and Rockford, Lake Lawn Resort is set on over 250-acres of natural lakeside beauty. Property features include Majestic Oaks Golf Course, an 18-hole lakeside golf course, on-site restaurants such as 1878 on the lake, 261-slip full-service marina, a 76' tour boat, The Lake Lawn Queen, boat and water sports rentals, three pools, a retail outlet, fitness center, Calladora Spa, and 32,000 square feet of adaptable and flexible meeting and event space in 22 meeting rooms with outdoor space, along with 271 spacious, well-appointed guest rooms. Guests can visit www.lakelawnresort.com or call 262-728-7950 for more information.

