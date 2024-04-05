Delavan Lake Resort Announces Luxurious Stay and Play Golf Package at Majestic Oaks Golf Course Just in Time for Spring

Renowned Delavan Lake Resort Blissfully Unites Leisure and Recreation for Any Level Golfer with Complete Vacation and Golf Package at Premier Midwest Course

DELAVAN, Wis., April 5, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Delavan Lake Resort, the award-winning lakeside destination in Delavan, Wis., is thrilled to announce its new Stay and Play Golf Package, a complete bundle offering guests a luxurious overnight stay paired with an unparalleled golfing experience at the lakeside Majestic Oaks Golf Course. The newly introduced Stay and Play Golf Package is designed for both seasoned and novice golfers, providing an enticing blend of luxury and leisure.

Majestic Oaks Gold Course

The championship Majestic Oaks Golf Course, among the Midwest's top golf destinations, is known for its challenging greens and scenic fairways, catering to golfers of all skill levels. This newly launched package provides accommodations at Delavan Lake Resort in addition to a round of golf per person, per night. Plus, to keep convenience a top priority, all golfers will enjoy a complimentary golf cart with the Stay and Play Golf Package for easy transportation around the course. This dynamic pricing offers up to 40% off retail value. Tee times are flexible and can be made directly through the Majestic Oaks Pro Shop, with no restrictions on tee time.

"We are excited to introduce our new Stay and Play Golf Package, providing our guests with the perfect opportunity to unwind and enjoy a memorable golfing getaway at an affordable price," said Todd Griffin, General Manager of Delavan Lake Resort. "With the lavish accommodations at Delavan Lake Resort and partnering with the exceptional Majestic Oaks Golf Course, we are confident that this package will exceed our guests' expectations, offering a truly unforgettable experience both on and off the course."

The Stay and Play Golf Package creates a thrilling and accommodating stay for guests and invites new guests in to experience the beauty of Delavan Lake Resort through recreation and relaxation. During their stay, first time and revisiting guests alike will enjoy spacious and elegantly furnished suites that provide stunning all-seasons views of Delavan Lake. Each suite, mirroring a home-like cozy condo, is equipped with modern amenities to ensure a comfortable and relaxing stay. In addition to golf, guests can enjoy the resort's recreational facilities, including an outdoor swimming pool, fitness center, and walking trails, providing opportunities for relaxation and rejuvenation in the picturesque surroundings.

The Stay and Play Golf Package is available for booking beginning Tuesday, April 9, 2024. For more information or to make a reservation, please visit www.lakedelavanresort.com or call 262-728-2200.

About Delavan Lake Resort

Located along the shores of Lake Delavan, Delavan Lake Resort offers newly renovated luxurious accommodations, upscale amenities, and breathtaking views of Delavan Lake. Whether guests are seeking a relaxing lakeside retreat or an adventurous golf getaway, Delavan Lake Resort provides 58 uniquely appointed suites offering the perfect setting for a memorable and enjoyable experience.

