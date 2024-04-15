Delavan Lake Resort Unveils Spectacular New Upgrades to Elevate Guests Stay

The newly updated Delavan Lake Resort offers a seamless blend of comfort and style, creating inviting areas for socializing, relaxation, and enjoyment

DELAVAN, Wis., April 15, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, the award-winning Delavan Lake Resort is thrilled to announce the completion of a multi-million dollar indoor and outdoor public space renovation. The completed series of renovations includes the main lobby, hallways, outdoor pathways and more, all elevating the guest experience.

In the main lobby, the addition of automatic front doors provides seamless and convenient entry for visitors. Once inside, guests can now enjoy a cozy coffee gathering area in the lobby, in addition to contemporary furniture and lighting for guests to unwind and further enjoy their stay. New flooring, updated wall coverings and stonework at the main registration desk add a touch of elegance and style to the resort's common spaces. Furthermore, new landscaping and pathways to the lakeside piers enhance the natural beauty and accessibility of the resort's waterfront amenities, providing guests with a serene and picturesque setting throughout their stay.

"These upgrades reflect Delavan Lake Resort's commitment to providing a welcoming and upscale environment for all guests to enjoy," says Todd Griffin, General Manager of Delavan Lake Resort. ""This renovation not only showcases our team's dedication but also aims to enhance the overall customer experience at Delavan Lake Resort. We can't wait for our guests to enjoy the upgraded facilities and services during their stay."

The 58-room resort is a one-of-a-kind retreat, as each room is individually owned and decorated by its owners. This unique feature ensures that every guest experience a distinct and personalized stay, with no two rooms alike. From charming decor to special touches, each room reflects the individual style and personality of its owner, creating a diverse and eclectic array of accommodations for guests to choose from. Whether guests prefer a cozy cottage feel or a modern and sleek design, they are sure to find a room that perfectly suits their taste and preferences.

Guests can unwind at the newly renovated resort and take in the lake view, swim in either the indoor or outdoor pool or cozy up to the fireplace in their suite. As a benefit of staying at Delavan Lake Resort, guests can also enjoy the amenities of sister property, Lake Lawn Resort, including Calladora Spa, Majestic Oaks golf course, watersport rentals, 1878 on the Lake, the Lookout Bar & Eatery, boat tours, firepits and more. If guests are looking for excursions, they can explore all the recreation the Geneva Lake area has to offer, including world-class golf, boating and water sports, dining, nightlife and shopping.

