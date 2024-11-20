Delavie Sciences Launches Revolutionary Sculpting Cream as Part of Age-Defying Skincare Line

The Aeonia collection harnesses the power of Bacillus Lysate, Delavie's proprietary, patented ingredient developed from research aboard the International Space Station. Bacillus Lysate is the first biological-based product recognized as Certified Space Technology™ by the Space Foundation. This innovative ingredient is proven to boost skin longevity, increase cellular hyaluronic acid production, and act as an antioxidant that scavenges free radicals generated from environmental stressors and UVA exposure.

The Sculpting Cream also contains a unique blend of ceramides, which play a crucial role in restoring and maintaining the skin's natural barrier, preventing water loss and ensuring the skin remains hydrated and balanced. Furthermore, the formulation was intentionally curated to amplify the bio-optimizing properties of Bacillus Lysate.

Delavie Sciences' Sculpting Cream is formulated to complement the Aeonia Age Defying Serums, deeply hydrating and restoring the skin, as well as the Aeonia Eye Refresh, targeting puffiness, dark circles, and fine lines around the eyes. Together, these products create an all-encompassing minimalistic and effective routine.

"Our Sculpting Cream lifts and firms the skin for a more rejuvenated look to build upon the results of our other products, giving you your best skin," said President of Delavie Sciences Dr. Kyle Landry.

Extensive clinical trials have shown skin hydration increase by 58% immediately after application and up to a 50% reduction in the appearance of fine lines and wrinkles. Participants also experienced a 42% increase in skin radiance and increase of even tone by up to 60%. In the clinical trial, 100% of participants agreed:

"Using this product makes my skin appear healthier and more youthful."

"Using this product has made me feel good because I can see an improvement in my skin's overall appearance."

"My skin looks brighter and refreshed."

Delavie Sciences' latest innovation, the Aeonia Sculpting Cream, is now available to shop on the brand's website and retails for $100. To shop the Aeonia Collection, visit www.delaviesciences.com

You've seen your skin, now see what its truly capable of.

For more information, please contact [email protected].

About Delavie Sciences:

From the outer reaches of space to 5000 feet below the earth, their discovery scientists go to the extreme to discover entirely new ingredients that survive and thrive under the most intense conditions. Their patented and proprietary discoveries are used to formulate bio-optimized skincare embracing and empowering you on a cellular level—encouraging highest function, extended health, and ultimate skin longevity. Break free from the routine. Indulge in the extreme.

