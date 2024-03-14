DELAWARE FIRST HEALTH DONATES $15,000 FOR DOULAS TO BE CREDENTIALED IN DELAWARE

NEWARK, Del., March 14, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Delaware First Health, a managed care organization and wholly owned subsidiary of Centene Corporation (NYSE: CNC), today announced three $5,000 donations, totaling $15,000, to cover the cost of credentialing Doulas in Delaware to Do Care Doula Foundation, Black Mothers in Power and Parent Information Center.

"We recognize the important work doulas provide for the community and their key role in addressing disparate maternal and infant health outcomes," said Delaware First Health Plan President and CEO, Bill Wilson. "This can be even more powerful when they live and work in the same community as the clients they serve. Research has shown that doulas can positively impact birth outcomes. Doula services are one solution to help address inequities in health care and we are proud to ensure Delawareans have access to credentialed doulas."

Delaware First Health seeks to remove a barrier for doulas to get their credentials, so that more expecting mothers can take advantage of this benefit. Beginning this year, Delaware First Health provides coverage of doula services that include the following:

Three prenatal visits of up to 90 minutes.

Three postpartum visits of up to 90 minutes.

Attendance through labor and birth.

Doulas are trained, non-clinical professionals who provide nurturing environments throughout the pregnancy and post-partum periods. Studies show that mothers who receive doula care are less likely to experience complications including premature delivery, long laboring or the need for cesarean birth.

Doula care can also mitigate birth inequities for communities of color by prioritizing cultural concordance and advocating for the needs of mothers. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, Black women in the United States are three times more likely to die from complications related to pregnancy and childbirth than white women. Doulas take a holistic approach to a healthy pregnancy and empower women to advocate for their healthcare preferences. Doulas and mothers may also share the same background, culture, and language, fostering a connection that allows doulas to intimately understand the needs of their clients and results in better health care outcomes.

About Delaware First Health

On January 1, 2023, Delaware First Health officially became Delaware's newest Medicaid Managed Care Organization (MCO), covering approximately 40,000 lives. The new Medicaid plan is excited to partner with the Department of Health and Social Services, members, providers, and community stakeholders to improve the health and wellbeing of Delaware residents. The plan's focus is ensuring that each member achieves the highest possible levels of wellness while demonstrating positive clinical results. Their goal is to build strong community partnerships to support access to culturally competent care and encourage wholistic care right where community members live and work. Delaware First Health is a subsidiary of Centene Corporation.

