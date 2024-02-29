DELAWARE FIRST HEALTH PARTNERS WITH PYX HEALTH TO TACKLE LONELINESS EPIDEMIC 

Innovative Social Health Technology Platform Screens for Loneliness, Depression, and Anxiety While Offering Proven Science-Based Support

NEWARK, Del., Feb. 29, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Today Delaware First Health, a managed care organization and wholly owned subsidiary of Centene Corporation (NYSE: CNC), announced a partnership with Pyx Health, a social health platform pairing peer support and empathetic technology to address loneliness. With the launch of the Pyx Health program, Delaware First Health members statewide, will have access to Pyx Health's interactive technology platform and compassionate human support program that can detect loneliness and connect users with critical resources that improve their mental and social health and quality of life.

"Pyx Health's vision is to tackle loneliness where it matters most, for everyone who needs it," said Cindy Jordan, founder, and CEO of Pyx Health. "We know that loneliness is linked to chronic illnesses and diseases. Through a combination of human support and accessible technology, we can successfully help people reconnect to their healthcare, their loved ones, and their community."

While loneliness has always existed, the social restrictions of the Covid-19 pandemic increased the problem as well as our greater society's knowledge of its harsh affects-- largely impacted being the Generation Z population. Loneliness can lead to increased rates of heart disease, obesity, anxiety, and mortality. Delaware First Health hopes to reduce these rates by offering the mobile app to all its members in 2024.

The Pyx Health solution is supported by an app that uses data-driven, empathetic technology to identify loneliness among vulnerable people. Pyx Health then engages members with intentional, consistent human intervention to build trusted connections, provide support, and improve lives. Members can access Pyx Health and be connected to resources at any time of day, ensuring that they get the precise help they need at the moment they need it.

"Delaware First Health is dedicated to bringing innovative solutions that support complete health needs of our community, encompassing physical, behavioral, and social health for our members," said Delaware First Health Plan President and CEO, Bill Wilson. "Loneliness and social isolation can significantly impact the overall health of individuals, leading to challenges such as depression, anxiety, and an increased risk of suicide. By addressing the root causes of mental and emotional struggles, we are proactively working towards preventing mental health emergencies, enhancing health outcomes, and making a lasting positive impact for Delawareans."

For additional information please visit www.DelawareFirstHealth.com.

About Delaware First Health

On January 1, 2023, Delaware First Health officially became Delaware's newest Medicaid Managed Care Organization (MCO), covering approximately 40,000 lives. The new Medicaid plan is excited to partner with the Department of Health and Social Services, members, providers, and community stakeholders to improve the health and wellbeing of Delaware residents. The plan's focus is ensuring that each member achieves the highest possible levels of wellness while demonstrating positive clinical results. Their goal is to build strong community partnerships to support access to culturally competent care and encourage wholistic care right where community members live and work. Delaware First Health is a subsidiary of Centene Corporation.

About Pyx Health

Pyx Health offers the first evidence-based, data-driven loneliness solution that effectively addresses society's critical loneliness epidemic. Pyx Health leverages scalable technology and skilled, compassionate peer-to-peer human support to effectively reduce loneliness. Pyx Health's unique approach improves mental health outcomes, mitigates loneliness-related physical health conditions, and ultimately reduces health care costs. For more information, visit us at www.pyxhealth.com and follow us on LinkedIn, Twitter and Facebook. Because no one gets better alone™.

SOURCE Delaware First Health