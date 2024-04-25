DelCam Capital Enters Fire and Safety Equipment Sector with Strategic Acquisition of Space Age Electronics, Inc.

BOSTON, April 25, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- DelCam Capital, a Massachusetts private equity firm specializing in acquiring niche family-owned manufacturing businesses, is pleased to announce its recent acquisition of Space Age Electronics, Inc., a leader in the manufacturing of fire and life safety equipment. The acquisition marks the first platform acquisition in DelCam Fund II, reinforcing its strategic focus on enhancing manufacturing sectors in the United States.

Space Age Electronics. Fire and Life Safety Products Manufacturer.

"Space Age Electronics represents an ideal addition to our growing portfolio, aligning perfectly with our strategic vision of building a larger enterprise dedicated to manufacturing top-tier fire and life safety equipment in America," said Steve Trotta, Managing Partner at DelCam Capital. "This acquisition not only strengthens our market position but also emphasizes our commitment to quality and innovation in the manufacturing sector."

Joe Mongeau, the former President of Space Age Electronics, expressed his family's deep connection to the company during the transition: "DelCam's approach and ethics resonate strongly with our family's values, giving us confidence that they will continue to nurture our employees and uphold the legacy that our family has carefully built over the past 60 years."

As part of the acquisition strategy, DelCam Capital is proud to announce a significant initiative where all employees of Space Age Electronics will become owners in the enterprise. "We believe in empowering our employees by making them true partners in our journey. This ownership initiative will drive engagement and align interests across the board, ensuring long-term success and commitment," Trotta explained.

Following the acquisition, Matt Grady, the current COO of Space Age Electronics, will assume leadership responsibilities for the company. "Matt's deep understanding of our operations and his visionary leadership are vital as we embark on this new chapter," added Trotta.

DelCam Capital, known for its focus on family-owned businesses predominantly in New England, continues to support high-growth companies. The firm's investor base is composed of high-net-worth individuals, professional athletes, and family offices, and is actively raising additional capital to expand DelCam Fund II.

About DelCam Capital

DelCam Capital is a private equity firm that specializes in acquiring and enhancing the operations of niche family-owned manufacturing businesses in the United States. With a majority of its acquisitions in New England, DelCam is committed to building robust manufacturing capabilities and enhancing the regional economic landscape.

About Space Age Electronics, Inc.

For over 60 years, Space Age Electronics, Inc. has been at the forefront of the fire and life safety industry. Based in Sterling, Massachusetts, the company employs approximately 80 staff across three facilities, excelling in the design and manufacture of essential safety equipment.

