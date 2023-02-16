Delcath Announces Rotation of the Board of Directors Chairmanship; John R. Sylvester Appointed New Chairman as Company Prepares for US Commercial Launch

NEW YORK, Feb. 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Delcath Systems, Inc. (Nasdaq: DCTH), an interventional oncology company focused on the treatment of primary and metastatic cancers of the liver, announced that its Board of Directors has voted to appoint John R. Sylvester as Delcath's new Chairman. Mr. Sylvester has served as a Director of Delcath since July 2019 and has extensive experience building interventional oncology businesses, most recently serving as Chief Executive Officer of both Curium's SPECT and International business units. In addition, Mr. Sylvester served as BTG plc's Chief Commercial Officer, leading both their Interventional Oncology and Interventional Vascular businesses, as well as BTG's Chief Development Officer accountable for Strategy, M&A and Market access. His role at BTG culminated with Boston Scientific's 2019 purchase of BTG for $4.2 billion. Mr. Sylvester also built Biocompatibles International plc's Interventional Oncology business, which BTG purchased for £166.0 million in 2010.

Dr. Roger Stoll, who has served as Delcath's Chairman since October 2015 and has been a Delcath Director since December 2008, will continue to serve as an active member of Delcath's Board of Directors and Committees. "I look forward to my continued service as a Director at Delcath. Given John's strong commercial background in developing new markets, he is ideally suited to take the Board leadership role at this time," said Dr. Stoll.

Gerard Michel, Delcath's CEO stated, "We thank Roger for his many years of guidance and leadership as the Company worked to secure approval for HEPZATO Kit, and will value his continued contribution as an active member of the Board. I look forward to partnering with John in his new role and know that the Company will greatly benefit from his extensive experience in commercializing innovative interventional oncology products, as we prepare for launch in the US."

Mr. Sylvester stated, "I also want to thank Roger for his leadership during the conduct of the FOCUS trial and the writing and resubmission of the HEPZATO Kit NDA. The HEPZATO Kit is a truly unique interventional oncology product which, if approved, will offer unique advantages to healthcare professionals and patients and I look forward to guiding the Company through its planned growth."

