Delegation Leaving Northern Virginia to Assist Syrian Refugees in Lebanon

The most prominent groups of this campaign, who worked alongside HHRD include: Northern Virginia Relief Center (NOVA Relief), ADAMS Center Sterling, VA, Dar AL Hijrah Falls Church, VA, and The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints. Paxton Companies organized the trucking and Maersk provided free shipping from USA to Beirut, Lebanon.

A high-level delegation is set to depart from IAD Airport to Lebanon from NOVA region, to distribute other collected donations as well determine the plight of the refugees, while observing the mechanisms to be employed to distribute items from the containers. Delegation includes:

Hon. David Lavon Meyer-Mayor of the City of Fairfax,

Hon. Peter David Tarter Mayor of the City of Falls Church,

Hon. Marty E. Nohe, Prince William County Board of Supervisors and Chairman of the Northern Virginia Transportation Commission,

Hon. Scott Kiefer York, Former Chairman of the Loudoun County Board of Supervisors and Board Member of the Northern Virginia Relief Center,

Mustafa Akpinar, Board-Member of the Northern Virginia Relief Center,

G. Mark Gibb, Former Executive Director of the Northern Virginia Regional Commission, and President of the Northern Virginia Relief Center,

Asif Khan: HHRD Coordinator for Mid-Atlantic Region, and

Rasheed Ahmad- HHRD Marketing and Outreach Manager in NOVA

Those communities, who played pivotal role in the collection and packing of these items as well as, other community members from NOVA are encouraged to see-off this group at IAD Airport at 6:00pm on 03/21/2018, and to thank the city and county officials for their services to bring smiles to Syrian Refugees.

Delegation Contact:

ASIF KHAN, Coordinator Mid- Atlantic Region, HHRD

E-Mail: Asif.Khan@HHRD.US

Phone: (301) 252-7553

General Media Contact:

iLyas Hasan Choudry- Director of Programs

Email: iLyas.Choudry@HHRD.US

Phone: (832) 275-0786

HHRD is a global humanitarian organization responding to human sufferings in emergency situations around the world regardless of race, gender, ethnicity, class and religion. To donate please visit www.hhrd.org or call 1-888-808-4357(HELP). HHRD is a 4-star Charity Navigator and a member of Inter-Action. Tax ID # 31-1628040 – www.hhrd.org

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/delegation-leaving-northern-virginia-to-assist-syrian-refugees-in-lebanon-300617300.html

SOURCE Helping Hand for Relief and Development

Related Links

http://www.hhrd.org

