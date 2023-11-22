Helping Hand for Relief and Development Urges Support for Winter Campaign on Giving Tuesday

News provided by

Helping Hand for Relief and Development

22 Nov, 2023, 11:03 ET

SOUTHFIELD, Mich., Nov. 22, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Helping Hand for Relief and Development (HHRD) celebrates Giving Tuesday worldwide. This Giving Tuesday, HHRD calls upon individuals, businesses, and communities make a meaningful impact by supporting the HHRD Winter Campaign.

As the winter season approaches, countless families and vulnerable communities face the harsh challenges of the cold months. HHRD's Winter Campaign is dedicated to providing essential relief, including warm clothing, blankets, food, and shelter, to those in need.

Donation directly contributes to providing crucial winter essentials to vulnerable individuals and families, ensuring they have the resources needed to stay warm, healthy, and safe.

Winter intensifies the difficulties faced by many, making timely donations crucial. Your support addresses urgent needs and offers a lifeline to those trying to survive the coldest months of the year.

Winter is particularly challenging for vulnerable populations, including refugees, the homeless, and those living in poverty. Your donation helps protect these groups, offering vital resources for survival.

Cold weather can exacerbate health issues, making access to warm clothing and shelter critical. Your contribution supports medical assistance, vaccinations, and health-related interventions.

Beyond basic necessities, HHRD's Winter Campaign emphasizes comfort and dignity, providing items such as hygiene kits, warm meals, and community support. Donating to HHRD's Winter Campaign on Giving Tuesday reflects a sense of global solidarity, connecting individuals worldwide in a shared commitment to compassion and empathy.

HHRD's initiatives often include long-term solutions such as infrastructure development, education, and community building, ensuring a lasting positive impact. Survival is the first step. We can help save lives and build lives this Giving Tuesday.

Visit https://www.HHRD.Org/GivingTuesday to give your generous donations to the people most in need.  

Ranked among the top 3% of 9,000+ NGOs, HHRD has received a four-star rating (100/100 score) from Charity Navigator over the past 12 years. For more information, please visit www.HHRD.Org or call 1-888-808-4357 (HELP). HHRD is a non-profit 501 (c) (3) tax-exempt organization. Tax ID# 31-1628040.

CONTACT:
iLyas Choudry
[email protected]

SOURCE Helping Hand for Relief and Development

