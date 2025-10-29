DeLeion Capital Opens Enrollment for BNB-Focused Custody & Operations Program Following CZ Pardon

MIAMI, Oct. 29, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- DeLeion Capital today opened enrollment for its BNB-focused digital-asset custody and operations program, citing renewed attention on the Binance ecosystem after U.S. President Donald Trump pardoned Binance founder Changpeng Zhao on Oct. 23, 2025. The pardon has been widely reported by major outlets and coincided with a notable pickup in BNB market activity.

CoinDesk+3Reuters+3AP News+3

DeLeion Capital: Professional Custody for BNB-Related Assets

DeLeion Capital

In an era of significant market volatility and rapidly evolving regulatory environments, the risks of blindly chasing price increases, holding coins in isolation, and frequently trading have become increasingly prominent. DeLeion Capital specializes in providing professional 'asset consolidation and operational management' services to digital asset holders. The team, comprised of experienced blockchain analysts and financial industry experts, closely monitors market trends and ecosystem changes.

Early analysis by DeLeion Capital indicated that:

CZ's pardon was not just a personal legal matter, but potentially represents a new position for Binance within the US and global regulatory landscape;

within the US and global regulatory landscape; BNB responded quickly to this signal—price and trading volume rose simultaneously, signaling a market warning of diminishing risk;

Based on this, both internal and external investors in the BNB ecosystem reassessed its value proposition, providing an entry point for asset managers.

Based on these insights, DeLeion Capital launched a custody and operations program for BNB-related assets— the firm both monitors market developments and implements strategies based on identified structural opportunities.

Program Benefits Include:

Professional Operations and Full Custody

Through the DeLeion Capital platform, BNB or related digital assets will be monitored, rebalanced, and structured by a professional team. Market analysis and trade execution are conducted by the platform's professional management team.

Transparent and Visual Management

All asset progress, strategy execution, and settlement status are visible in real time. The platform's simple and user-friendly interface allows both new and experienced holders to intuitively understand the performance of their assets.

Risk Control Mechanism

As the market faces shifting regulatory trends and volatile prices, the platform employs multiple risk control tools to ensure asset operations remain within controllable limits while capitalizing on potential upside opportunities.

BNB Ecosystem Developments

As the Binance ecosystem continues to evolve, BNB's market position is undergoing reassessment. The DeLeion Capital custody and operations program has been structured to address opportunities arising from this ecosystem transition, emphasizing professional management over passive asset holding.

Importance of Timely Action

Market Sentiment: Risk Factors Are Reducing: CZ's pardon is seen as a significant signal of a possible shift in regulatory stance, leading to expectations of BNB's de-risking.

Technical Breakout Momentum: BNB's trading volume and price indicators suggest a potential entry into a new upward channel.

Operating alone is difficult for ordinary holders: Amidst multiple uncertainties in regulation, ecosystem, and funding, relying solely on individual operations and frequent trading is no longer sufficient to generate stable profits. A professional team combined with custodial services is a more rational approach.

Participation in DeLeion Capital Custody Plan

Users can visit https://deleioncapital.com/auth/signup

Participants may select a plan aligned with asset size and risk profile. The inclusion of BNB within custody portfolios is advised based on current strategy parameters.

Assets are held within the platform for custody and strategy execution, with operational status accessible for remote, real-time monitoring.

As the market ecosystem evolves, the platform is designed to support opportunity identification, risk management, and structured growth potential.

Conclusion

Amid the volatility and uncertainty of the cryptocurrency market, maintaining a platform grounded in analytical precision and disciplined operations remains essential. DeLeion Capital provides institutional-grade custody and management services designed to navigate evolving digital-asset conditions with caution and strategic alignment.

BNB currently presents a period of renewed market activity, prompting increased institutional attention. Within this context, the DeLeion Capital framework emphasizes professional asset oversight and structured participation as a measured approach to digital-asset management.

Users can visit: https://deleioncapital.com/

Contact:

DeLeion Capital

[email protected]

Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2808032/DeLeion_Capital.jpg

SOURCE DeLeion Capital