Pioneering Digital Asset Security: DeLeion Capital Introduces a New Growth Protocol to Defy Market Volitaly

MIAMI, Oct. 25, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- As the market continues to experience unprecedented volatility and unpredictable swings in major assets, DeLeion Capital has officially launched its brand-new asset custody and investment service. The service is designed to offer investors a structured, transparent, and secure path to achieving stable growth in an uncertain market.

Addressing Market Uncertainty with Professional Management



According to the team, the digital asset market has entered a period of extreme structural adjustment and turbulence. Since the start of 2025, the sector has been marked by unprecedented volatility, with factors such as tightening global liquidity, institutional selling, and geopolitical risks causing asset prices to deviate sharply from fundamentals. This environment has made it difficult for speculators to maintain stable growth.

In this backdrop of uncertainty, DeLeion Capital steps forward to provide an alternative: the firm has launched its brand-new asset custody and investment service. The company specializes in the integrated management and strategic operation of financial assets.

DeLeion Capital's service offers investors a path to stability, allowing assets to grow in an orderly, robust, and secure environment. Their goal is to achieve long-term accumulation and sustained growth under manageable risks.

Strategic Operations and Robust Security



DeLeion Capital's comprehensive service system is managed 24/7 by a team of analysts and experts spanning the web3 market and financial fields. The platform adheres to core principles of "low risk, low barriers to entry, and steady growth".

Key features of the new service include:

Scientific, Hands-Off Management: Users register and select an investment plan, and the professional team strategically manages their assets. This approach allows users to potentially achieve their financial goals without relying on personal market judgment, embracing the goal of "letting professionals do professional work".

Enhanced Security and Compliance: The platform utilizes advanced network security mechanisms and SSL encryption protocols. Furthermore, all investment plans are backed by AIG to enhance security and trust, allowing users to manage their assets within a compliant framework.

Full Transparency: The investment system offers full visibility, allowing users to view transaction progress and asset changes for each plan in real time via mobile or desktop.

Flexible Options for All Investors



DeLeion Capital offers a variety of investment plans to accommodate different risk tolerances, capital sizes, and timeframes. Once subscribed, the system automatically executes the chosen strategy and settles periodically, ensuring clarity throughout the process.

Additionally, the platform supports community growth and offers opportunities for users with limited funds through an Affiliate Referral Program. By inviting friends to participate, users can earn long-term proportional commission rebates.

DeLeion Capital believes that the future of digital asset management will combine "strategy, risk control, and structured management," moving beyond simple trading. The platform's goal is to achieve long-term accumulation and sustained growth under manageable risks, rather than chasing short-term surges.

About DeLeion Capital



DeLeion Capital is a professional institution specializing in the integrated management and strategic operation of digital assets. With a commitment to creating a safe, transparent, and sustainable asset management environment, DeLeion Capital provides investors with trusted, professional support.

