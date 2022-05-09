Deli Meat Market to Reach $27.40 Bn, Globally, by 2030 at 4.8% CAGR: AMR

Rise in demand for ready-to-eat/ready-to-cook food products, strong branding and promotion of organic deli meat by the market players, and increase in demand for animal protein have boosted the growth of the global deli meat market.

PORTLAND, Ore. , May 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Allied Market Research recently published a report, titled, "Deli Meat Market by Source, (Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Others), Product Type (Cured Meat and Uncured Meat), and Sales Channel (Hypermarkets/Supermarkets, Specialty Stores, Convenience Stores, Online Channels, and Others): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021–2030". As per the report, the global deli meat industry was accounted for $17.18 billion in 2020, and is expected to reach $27.40 billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 4.8% from 2021 to 2030.

Drivers, restraints, and opportunities

Rise in demand for ready-to-eat/ready-to-cook food products, strong branding and promotion of organic deli meat by the market players, and increase in demand for animal protein have boosted the growth of the global deli meat market. However, presence of nitrates and nitrites in deli meat and availability of plant-based meat hamper the market growth. On the contrary, surge in consumer inclination toward flavored & processed foods and advent of innovation in deli meat products are expected to create lucrative opportunities in the future.

Request Sample Report at: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/13813

Covid-19 scenario:

The Covid-19 pandemic and prolonged lockdown disrupted the supply chain in the food & beverage sector across the globe. The consumption habits of people witnessed a significant change throughout the Covid-19 pandemic, especially due to the risks associated with the infection. However, companies failed to meet the rise in demand for meat products.

Moreover, the use of nitrates and nitrites in deli meat can lead to cardiovascular problems in consumers, which affected its demand during the pandemic.

However, rise in vaccination drives and several relaxations in the lockdown measures have helped the market to get back on track.

The pork segment held the largest share

By source, the pork segment held the largest share in 2020, accounting for nearly two-fifths of the global deli meat market. In addition, the segment is expected to register the highest CAGR of 5.2% during the forecast period, owing to its popularity for smooth taste and surge in availability in the market.

The cured meat segment dominated the market

By product type, the cured meat segment held the lion's share in 2020, contributing to more than three-fourths of the global deli meat market, due to its wide availability and unique taste. However, the uncured meat segment is estimated to manifest the highest CAGR of 5.8% from 2021 to 2030, owing to the health benefits associated with deli meat as it is free from nitrates and nitrites.

North America held the largest share

By region, the global deli meat market across North America dominated in 2020, holding nearly two-fifths of the market, owing to rise in demand for deli meat in the region. However, the market across Asia-Pacific is expected to register the highest CAGR of 6.1% during the forecast period, due to rise in demand and adaption of innovation deli meat products among consumers in the region.

For Purchase Enquiry at: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/13813

Major market players

AeroVironment Inc.

Autel Robotics

DJI Technology

Draganfly Inc.

Elbit Systems Ltd.

Israel Aerospace Industries Ltd. (IAI)

IMSAR LLC

Northrop Grumman Corporation

Parrot SA

Teledyne FLIR LLC.

Avenue Basic Plan | Library Access | 1 Year Subscription |

Sign up for Avenue subscription to access more than 12,000+ company profiles and 2,000+ niche industry market research reports at $699 per month, per seat. For a year, the client needs to purchase minimum 2 seat plan.

Avenue Library Subscription | Request for 14 days free trial of before buying: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/avenue/trial/starter

Get more information: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/library-access

Similar Reports:

Protease Market: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast 2021–2030

Cat Food Market: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast 2021–2030

Gellan Gum Market: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast 2020–2030

Organic Honey Market: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast 2021–2030

About Us

Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Portland, Oregon. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of "Market Research Reports" and "Business Intelligence Solutions." AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domain.

We are in professional corporate relations with various companies and this helps us in digging out market data that helps us generate accurate research data tables and confirms utmost accuracy in our market forecasting. Each and every data presented in the reports published by us is extracted through primary interviews with top officials from leading companies of domain concerned. Our secondary data procurement methodology includes deep online and offline research and discussion with knowledgeable professionals and analysts in the industry.

Contact:

David Correa

5933 NE Win Sivers Drive

#205, Portland, OR 97220

United States

USA/Canada (Toll Free): +1-800-792-5285, +1-503-894-6022

UK: +44-845-528-1300

Hong Kong: +852-301-84916

India (Pune): +91-20-66346060

Fax: +1(855)550-5975

[email protected]

Web: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com

Follow Us on LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/allied-market-research

SOURCE Allied Market Research