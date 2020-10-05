Delicate Harmonies Come to Life in the Kintsu™ Bath Collection by Brizo®

INDIANAPOLIS, Oct. 5, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The Kintsu™ Bath Collection by Brizo® balances simplicity with intricacy, consistency with variety, and opposition with equality. Drawn from "Kintsugi," a Japanese method of joining pieces of cracked pottery with gold, the name "Kintsu" represents the way in which Japandi style merges two design philosophies for a stunning aesthetic.

Tranquil contours reflect the elegant minimalism of Scandinavian design, while a motif of broken geometries throughout the collection channels the principles of Japanese wabi-sabi, celebrating the beauty found in imperfections. Epitomizing this concept, the Single-Handle Lavatory Faucet features clean lines that are interrupted as the faucet turns on and off, while widespread handles represent a re-imagination of the traditional cross shape for architectural intrigue.

The collection demonstrates a reverence for natural materials and embraces the importance of individual expression with five Knob Handle options, including Mother of Pearl, Concrete, Teak, All-Metal with a void design, and a custom option that allows unique inlays.

"The bath should be the destination where one finds balance," said Seth Fritz, Brizo® senior industrial designer. "The Kintsu™ Bath Collection represents the perfect blend of design influences to create a unique and splendid interplay of Scandinavian and Japanese inspiration, offering a level of customization inspired by natural materials that will ensure each individual finds their own exquisite equilibrium."

The Kintsu™ Bath Collection offers a complete suite of products to outfit the entire bath space:

Single-Handle Faucet

Widespread Faucet

Arc, Angled and Low Spout options



Lever, Cross and Knob Handles

Two-Handle Floor, Deck and Wall Mount Tub Filler

Optional Tub Filler Accessory Kit:



Dish, Tray and Wine Glass Holder

Diverter and Non-Diverter Tub Spouts

Pressure Balance Valve Only and 3- and 6- Function Integrated Diverter Trims

TempAssure ® Thermostatic Valve Only, Shower Only and 3- and 6- Function Integrated Diverter Trims

Thermostatic Valve Only, Shower Only and 3- and 6- Function Integrated Diverter Trims Sensori ® Thermostatic Valve Trim and Volume Control Trims

Thermostatic Valve Trim and Volume Control Trims H 2 Okinetic ® Multi-Function Wall Mount Showerhead

Okinetic Multi-Function Wall Mount Showerhead 12" Square Raincan Showerhead

Multi-Function Raincan Showerhead with 6" and 10" Dual Waterway Shower Arm options

H 2 Okinetic ® Multi-Function Slide Bar and Wall Mount Handshowers

Okinetic Multi-Function Slide Bar and Wall Mount Handshowers 8" Mini and 8" Mini Pivoting Towel Bar

18" and 24" Towel Bars

Tissue Holder and Tissue Holder Shelf

Robe Hook

Drawer Knobs and Pulls

Bin Knobs and Pulls

Universal Flush Lever

Single-Handle Bidet

Transforming the shower experience, the Kintsu™ Bath Collection features an array of elevated components, from the Multi-Function Handshower with a pivoting spray face, to the Multi-Function Wall Mount Showerhead and new Multi-Function Raincan Showerhead—both with two unique spray patterns for indulgent luxury.

The suite also represents the debut of the new Brilliance® Black Onyx finish, which brings both depth and nuance for a sense of beautiful complexity. In addition, the collection is available in Brilliance® Luxe Gold®, Brilliance® Luxe Nickel™ and Polished Chrome finishes.

The Kintsu™ Bath Collection will be available to order on October 5, 2020 through fine bath showrooms nationwide. For more information about Brizo® kitchen and bath products or to locate a dealer, visit brizo.com .

