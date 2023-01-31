delicious living magazine announces Youtheory as one of the 2023 Beauty & Body Award Winners

Voted Gold Winner "Favorite Skin Supplement," Youtheory Liquid Collagen provides consumers with beautiful and healthy hair, skin, and nails

RICHMOND, BC, Jan. 31, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- delicious living magazine, a trusted health and wellness resource for more than 35 years, announced the winners of its 13th annual Beauty & Body Awards today. delicious living initiated these awards to educate consumers on how to make trusted beauty and body-care purchases in a market increasingly saturated with new products and wellness claims.

Southern California based supplement brand Youtheory is honored to be voted "Favorite Skin Supplement" by consumers across the country. Known as one of the largest collagen manufacturers in the U.S., Youtheory is pleased to announce this title to their dedicated clientele and beyond.

"Since 2010, it has been our mission to provide supplements with the highest quality ingredients that are backed with integrity and authenticity," said Darren Rude, CEO of Youtheory. "To be named the consumers' favorite skin supplement is a testament to the reliability and caliber of our brand–we hope to provide the best collagen products for years to come."

Created in single-use packets, Youtheory liquid collagen is quick and convenient for consumers with a busy lifestyle. Whether you take liquid collagen on-the-go or right from home, there is very little maintenance needed to add Youtheory to your routine.

Youtheory liquid collagen supplements are available for purchase nationwide as well as in Canada. Youtheory strives to be easily accessible to consumers. While products can be purchased online at Youtheory.com, they can also be found at Costco or most local food and vitamin stores.

Youtheory® Collagen Liquid is designed to help counteract age-related collagen loss. With 5,000 mg of uniquely soluble and highly absorbable collagen peptides, Verisol® Collagen Peptides and Hydrolyzed Collagen Peptides, this great-tasting liquid formula provides the building blocks to support healthy aging and a more youthful appearance.

Collagen is the most abundant protein in the body and helps give structure to your skin, hair, and nails. As people get older, their body's natural ability to produce collagen lessens over time which leads to visible signs of aging.

About Youtheory

Youtheory® is a Southern California-based lifestyle brand on a mission to inspire wellness in all™. The youtheory line of health, beauty and wellness supplements is made with the highest quality ingredients and raw materials, and manufactured in the USA using best in class, GMP certified manufacturing practices. From the farms to the retail shelf, youtheory is committed to purity, potency, and traceability of every product made. Youtheory is part of the Jamieson Wellness portfolio of natural health brands. Learn more at https://youtheory.com. Follow on Facebook and Instagram.

*These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. This product is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure or prevent any disease.

