Supplements Innovator Expands Fish-Free Omega-3 product Nationwide, Preserving 8 Pounds of Marine Life per Bottle

Youtheory®'s Award-Winning Ocean-Friendly Omega is a highly pure, plant-based source of DHA and EPA

IRVINE, Calif., March 21, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Southern California-based supplements brand — youtheory® is changing the tide for traditional omega-3 supplements with their award-winning product, Ocean-Friendly Omega designed to protect brain and heart health. Derived from plants, youtheory® Ocean-Friendly Omega provides highly pure DHA and EPA in a vegan softgel format with zero fishy aftertaste and no pollutants like mercury or PCBs.

"Seeking environmentally friendly alternative Omega-3s that are equally efficacious was a challenging, but rewarding process," says youtheory's Chief Science & Innovation Officer John Doherty. "This new, direct way of sourcing Omega-3s allows us to support ocean habitats while improving the standard and quality of the product, which makes our Ocean-Friendly Omega a superior choice. We are ecstatic that our product has been recognized as the Best Sustainable Supplement by the influential NEXTY awards."

For the highly anticipated 2024 NEXTY Awards, natural and organic brands brought forth a staggering array of nominations, totaling nearly 1,500 products. Of those, 154 were named finalists and 35 emerged as winners across 35 categories. Youtheory's Ocean-Friendly Omega emerged as the winner of the 2024 Best Sustainable Supplement category.

Packed with two essential fatty acids — DHA and EPA — youtheory® Ocean-Friendly Omega can support brain, eye and heart functions and contributes to overall health. By making the switch to Ocean-Friendly Omega, derived from nutrient-packed plants instead of fish, consumers can sustain their health and the oceanic environment.

Approximately 50% of marine life is rapidly declining with a third of the world's ocean fisheries being overfished. Considering 80% of the population is deficient in Omega-3s — experts are heralding the "win-win" characteristics of an alternative sourced from plants, not fish. Despite popular belief, Omega-3s — including DHA and EPA — are synthesized through algae, not fish. In fact, all fish, whether wild or farmed, obtain their omega-3 content by consuming algae. This means that the most benefits of Omegas come straight from a highly sustainable algae source, which offsets the irreversible damage of overfishing.

In addition to the plant-based nature of this Ocean-Friendly Omega, youtheory® opted to package the contents in a fully recyclable aluminum bottle, supported by How2Recycle, a standardized labeling system that clearly communicates disposal instructions to consumers. "Our choice of a recyclable aluminum bottle will help keep discarded packaging out of the oceans and ensure they can take on a new life" adds Doherty.

When taken consistently, two softgels a day can help promote better brain, eye, and heart health.* Ocean-Friendly Omega is available in a variety of sizes and is available for sale at Amazon, Costco and BJ's Wholesale Club. For more information or to purchase, visit www.youtheory.com .

About youtheory ®

Youtheory® is a Southern California-based lifestyle brand on a mission to inspire wellness in all™. It is youtheory's goal to develop pure, safe, and innovative supplements that improve one's health, beauty, and overall well-being. Youtheory® believes that its products are only as good as the ingredients, so youtheory® travels the world to source the highest quality raw materials from the places where they are cultivated best. From farm to retail shelf, youtheory® is committed to best-in-class manufacturing processes, which guarantee purity, potency, and traceability of every product that is made and put on the shelf. youtheory® is part of the Jamieson Wellness portfolio of natural health brands. Learn more at https://youtheory.com/. Follow on Facebook and Instagram.

*These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. This product is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure or prevent any disease.

Media contact:

Matt Kovacs

[email protected]

310-395-5050

SOURCE youtheory