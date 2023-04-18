Delinea Announces Delinea Unlocked 2023 to Foster Global Channel Success

Series of partner education and enablement events to be held in four regions

REDWOOD CITY, Calif., April 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Delinea , a leading provider of solutions that seamlessly extend Privileged Access Management (PAM), today announced Delinea Unlocked, a series of in-person networking and information conferences designed to engage, enable, and equip the company's growing channel community. The Delinea Unlocked events will take place in May 2023 in São Paulo, Istanbul, Madrid and Bali.

Delinea Unlocked will offer Distributors, Resellers and Global System Integrators a unique opportunity to hear more about Delinea's business, products, and distribution strategy directly from Delinea executives, and discover the latest about the Delinea Platform. They will also learn how to help their customers combat modern cybersecurity threats directly from Delinea's experts, through a series of plenary sessions and breakout workshops in two tracks: sales and marketing, and product and technical.

"Given the growth of our global channel and its strong momentum leading into 2023, we are very excited to bring our highly successful Delinea Unlocked program to regions around the world," said Tim Puccio, Senior Vice President of Global Channels and Alliances at Delinea. "These events will further educate and enable our channel community to address the market opportunity more successfully with seamless PAM solutions, including the Delinea Platform . I look forward to meeting our partners in person, presenting our latest product innovations, and sharing our global vision and regional strategies for 2023 and beyond."

The Delinea Unlocked events will take place in:

São Paulo, Brazil , May 2-4

, Istanbul , Türkiye, May 8-10

, Türkiye, Madrid, Spain , May 15-17

, Bali, Indonesia , May 23-25

For Delinea partners who are unable to attend any of the four events, a recording will be made available.

For more information visit delinea.com or email [email protected] .

About Delinea

Delinea is a leading provider of Privileged Access Management (PAM) solutions for the modern, hybrid enterprise. The Delinea Platform seamlessly extends PAM by providing authorization for all identities, controlling access to an organization's most critical hybrid cloud infrastructure and sensitive data to help reduce risk, ensure compliance, and simplify security. Delinea removes complexity and defines the boundaries of access for thousands of customers worldwide. Our customers range from small businesses to the world's largest financial institutions, intelligence agencies, and critical infrastructure companies. Learn more about Delinea on LinkedIn , Twitter , and YouTube .

