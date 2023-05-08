Delinea Channel Trailblazers Katie McCroskey and Kara Trovato Named to 2023 CRN Women of the Channel List

SAN FRANCISCO, May 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Delinea, a leading provider of solutions that seamlessly extend Privileged Access Management (PAM), today announced that CRN®, a brand of The Channel Company, has named Katie McCroskey, Sr. Director of Knowledge Management and Partner Training, and Kara Trovato, Director of Channel Sales, to their prestigious Women of the Channel list for 2023. Each year, CRN recognizes women from vendor, distributor, and solution provider organizations whose expertise and vision are leaving a noticeable and commendable mark on the technology industry.

Both McCroskey and Trovato play a pivotal role in the successful execution of Delinea's channel strategy and have been recognized by CRN for their evangelism within the IT channel. In the past year, McCroskey has helped grow the company's channel portfolio by equipping partners with the knowledge and tools needed to succeed, while Trovato continued to drive Delinea's strategic alliance strategy. This marks the sixth year McCroskey has been named to CRN's list and the fifth recognition for Trovato.

"We are proud to see Katie and Kara recognized once again by CRN for their unwavering dedication to our channel partners and their tireless contributions to the growth of Delinea's channel ecosystem," said Tim Puccio, SVP of Global Channels and Alliances at Delinea. "Their leadership and expertise have made Katie and Kara instrumental drivers of Delinea's recent channel growth and momentum."

The CRN 2023 Women of the Channel honorees bring their creativity, strategic thinking, and leadership to bear in a variety of roles and responsibilities, but all are turning their unique talents toward driving success for their partners and customers. CRN honors these women for their dedication and commitment to furthering channel excellence.

"We are ecstatic to announce this year's honorees and shine a light on these women for their significant achievements, knowing that what they've accomplished has paved the way for continued success within the IT channel," said Blaine Raddon, CEO of The Channel Company. "The channel is stronger because of them, and we look forward to seeing what they do next."

The 2023 Women of the Channel list will be featured in the June issue of CRN Magazine, with online coverage starting May 8 at www.CRN.com/WOTC.

For more information, please visit delinea.com.

About Delinea

Delinea is a leading provider of Privileged Access Management (PAM) solutions for the modern, hybrid enterprise. The Delinea Platform seamlessly extends PAM by providing authorization for all identities, granting access to an organization's most critical hybrid cloud infrastructure and sensitive data to help reduce risk, ensure compliance, and simplify security. Delinea removes complexity and defines the boundaries of access for thousands of customers worldwide. Our customers range from small businesses to the world's largest financial institutions, intelligence agencies, and critical infrastructure companies. Learn more about Delinea on LinkedIn, Twitter, and YouTube.

© Delinea Inc. (formerly Centrify Corporation) 2023. Delinea™ is a trademark of Delinea Inc. All other trademarks are property of their respective owners.

Contacts:

Brad Shewmake

Delinea

[email protected]

+1-408-625-4191

Caroline Dobyns

Lumina Communications

[email protected]

+1-410-353-5340

SOURCE Delinea