Delinea Continues Legacy of Evangelism as a 20th Cybersecurity Awareness Month Champion

Privileged Access Management (PAM) leader leverages resources, research, and industry events to promote cybersecurity best practices in annual month-long global initiative

SAN FRANCISCO, Oct. 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Delinea, a leading provider of solutions that seamlessly extend Privileged Access Management (PAM), today announced that it is once again a Champion of Cybersecurity Awareness Month 2023, continuing the company's commitment to cybersecurity education and evangelism. Now in its 20th year, Cybersecurity Awareness Month is a global initiative co-led by the National Cybersecurity Alliance and the Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Agency (CISA) with the goal of providing everyone with the information they need to stay safer and more secure online.

Effective this month, the new ongoing theme of Cybersecurity Awareness Month is "Secure Our World," with the main messaging centered around four key cybersecurity best practices. For each one of them, Delinea Chief Security Scientist and Advisory CISO Joseph Carson has developed helpful videos with expert tips and insights to help anyone become more secure:

"Cybersecurity Awareness Month serves as a reminder about the critical role that technology plays in safeguarding our digital lives," said Carson. "In a recent Delinea survey, 75% of respondents acknowledged that the fastest way to access a network is through social engineering or stolen identities and passwords. That is why using and updating solutions that evolve identity and access security such as MFA and password managers is just as important as remaining vigilant and aware of the threats around you to reduce risk and be safer online."

In addition to offering a broad range of cybersecurity evangelism resources online and in social media throughout the month, Delinea will also be raising awareness at large industry events in October. The company will exhibit and demo its industry-leading Privileged Access Management (PAM) solutions at IT-SA (Hall 6, Stand 106) in Nuremberg, Germany October 10-12, at Les Assises (Ravel Level, Stand 238) in Monaco October 11-14, and at GITEX (Hall 23, Stand B55) in Dubai, UAE October 16-20. Delinea was recently recognized as the Winner for Best Privileged Access Management Vendor of the Year at the Future Security Awards 2023 in Dubai.

From mobile to connected home devices, technology is deeply intertwined with everyone's lives and cybercriminals are constantly looking for new ways to compromise technology and disrupt personal and business lives for their own gains. As one of the world's foremost initiatives aimed at promoting cybersecurity awareness and best practices, Cybersecurity Awareness Month aims to highlight the emerging challenges that exist in the world of cybersecurity today and provide straightforward actionable guidance that anyone can follow to create a safe and more secure digital world.

"It is crucial to understand that our digital safety is a shared responsibility, and we all need to work together to be a safer society," Carson added.

For more information about Cybersecurity Awareness Month 2023 and how to participate in a wide variety of activities, visit cisa.gov/cybersecurity-awareness-month and staysafeonline.org/cybersecurity-awareness-month/. Stay current by following and using the hashtags #CybersecurityAwarenessMonth and #SecureOurWorld on social media throughout the month.

