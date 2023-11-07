Delinea Extends Education Campaign Beyond Cybersecurity Awareness Month with Complimentary Compliance Resources

SAN FRANCISCO, Nov. 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Delinea, a leading provider of solutions that seamlessly extend Privileged Access Management (PAM), today announced new comprehensive white papers to help organizations prepare for new and expanded compliance requirements, reaffirming its commitment to extending thought leadership in PAM and empowering organizations with invaluable insights.

IBM reports that the estimated cost of a data breach is approaching $4.5 million in 2023. To reduce risk, 95% of compliance staff have built or are building a culture of compliance to share the responsibility across their organization, according to Accenture. Knowing how compliance requirements are evolving and getting ahead of changes coming can potentially reduce the risk of being a cybercrime victim, now or in the future.

In an era where privileged accounts are among the most sought-after targets for cyber threats, Delinea's latest whitepapers offer practical guidance and actionable insights to help organizations bolster their PAM strategies and prepare for an increasing list of compliance requirements, both globally and regionally. Recently published resources complement Delinea's existing cybersecurity thought leadership catalog of whitepapers, briefs, eBooks, templates, and more, reinforcing the company's dedication to providing businesses with the knowledge and tools needed to protect their most sensitive assets.

Meet NIST SP 800-171 Requirements with Delinea: NIST 800-171 requirements are critical for Federal systems integrators, service providers, or any nonfederal system or organization that processes, stores, or transmits Controlled Unclassified Information (CUI). This resource outlines how the key provisions of NIST 800-171 address the security risks around identity and access management within distributed, cross-platform environments, and how to get ahead of changes coming in 2024 with NIST 800-171 Revision 3.





Payment Card Industry Data Security Standard: PCI DSS aims to safeguard payment data, and the latest revision (PCI DSS v4.0) is heavily focused on Zero Trust best practices like protecting privileged accounts, managing granular privileged access, and monitoring privileged user behavior. This whitepaper examines how changing compliance requirements will impact security strategies, and how PAM best practices help organizations align with PCI-DSS.





The Digital Operational Resilience Act (DORA) is an important upcoming European Union regulation that will introduce security and resilience requirements aimed at the entire European financial services sector and the ICT third party service providers. This whitepaper details DORA's requirements for cybersecurity and how PAM best practices and solutions can help organizations achieve compliance.





The European Union Directive for a high common level of cybersecurity across the Union ( NIS2 Directive) is introducing measures to ensure Member States' preparedness and strengthen the security requirements for organizations across key sectors. This resource explains the foundations of NIS2 and how modern PAM solutions help meet requirements for identity, credential, and access management with additional tips to prepare for the upcoming changes.

Other recent compliance resources from Delinea cover topics including the Hong Kong Monetary Authority Cyber Security Risk Management Guidelines, New Zealand Information Security Manual, Australian Essential Eight Compliance, and more.

Access Delinea's complete library of complimentary compliance resources at https://delinea.com/resources?t=whitepaper.

About Delinea

