Delinea Joins the Microsoft Security Copilot Partner Private Preview

SAN FRANCISCO, Dec. 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Delinea, a leading provider of solutions that seamlessly extend Privileged Access Management (PAM), today announced its participation in the Microsoft Security Copilot Partner Private Preview. Delinea was selected based on its proven experience with Microsoft Security technologies, willingness to explore and provide feedback on cutting edge functionality, and close relationship with Microsoft.

"AI is one of the defining technologies of our time and has the potential to drive meaningful, step-change progress in cybersecurity," said Ann Johnson, Corporate Vice President, Microsoft Security Business Development. "Security is a team sport, and we are pleased to work alongside our Security Copilot partner ecosystem to deliver customers solutions that enhance cyber defenses and make the promise of AI real."

Delinea is working with Microsoft product teams to help shape Security Copilot product development in several ways, including validation and refinement of new and upcoming scenarios, providing feedback on product development and operations to be incorporated into future product releases, and validation and feedback of APIs to assist with Security Copilot extensibility.

"Integrating AI is an imperative commitment for our customers as they strengthen their cyber resiliency. Our commitment to AI-powered cybersecurity is focused on architecting a future where security is as intelligent and dynamic as the threats it faces," said Bob Janssen, Global Head of Innovation at Delinea. "Delinea is proud to align as one of Microsoft's most strategic security partners, innovating to seamlessly integrate Privileged Access Management into the fabric of Microsoft Security Copilot."

Security Copilot is the first AI-powered security product that enables security professionals to respond to threats quickly, process signals at machine speed, and assess risk exposure in minutes. It combines an advanced large language model (LLM) with a security-specific model that is informed by Microsoft's unique global threat intelligence and more than 65 trillion daily signals.

To learn more about how Delinea is innovating with the power of AI to intelligently automate Privileged Access Management, visit https://delinea.com/news/delinea-intelligent-automated-auditing.

About Delinea
Delinea is a leading provider of Privileged Access Management (PAM) solutions for the modern, hybrid enterprise. The Delinea Platform seamlessly extends PAM by providing authorization for all identities, granting access to an organization's most critical hybrid cloud infrastructure and sensitive data to help reduce risk, ensure compliance, and simplify security. Delinea removes complexity and defines the boundaries of access for thousands of customers worldwide. Our customers range from small businesses to the world's largest financial institutions, intelligence agencies, and critical infrastructure companies. Learn more about Delinea on LinkedIn, Twitter, and YouTube.

© Delinea Inc. 2023. Delinea is a trademark of Delinea Inc. All other trademarks are property of their respective owners.

