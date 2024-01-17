Delinea Launches Comprehensive Partner Program with Significant Investments in Global Ecosystem

Enhanced program debuts under new regional leadership as Miles Rippon joins as VP of Channel, International and Kara Trovato is promoted to VP of Channel, Americas

SAN FRANCISCO, Jan. 17, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Delinea, a leading provider of solutions that seamlessly extend Privileged Access Management (PAM), today announced the new Delinea Partner Program, a comprehensive business initiative designed to provide benefits, resources, and growth opportunities tailored to partners' business and market needs. To lead the new Program and advance Delinea's global partner ecosystem, the company has promoted Kara Trovato to VP of Channel, Americas and hired Miles Rippon as VP of Channel, International.

The new Delinea Program has been designed to improve the PAM practice in partners' businesses and further demonstrates Delinea's commitment to shared goals. It offers four tiers—Entry, Silver, Gold, and Platinum—with varying requirements and benefits to suit all types of partners and includes mechanisms that facilitate and support business growth, provide security and deliver predictable financial incentives and rewards.

"The new Delinea Partner Program creates a global, unified approach to support different business and engagement models, increase sales, and boost enablement," said Tim Puccio, Senior Vice President Global Channels and Alliances at Delinea. "We consider our partners as part of the Delinea team, and we are making significant investments to better respond to their business needs and help ensure their success."

The Delinea Partner Program requirements are based on both the size of the PAM practice within a partner's business and minimum number of PAM certified pre-sales and sales professionals. The benefits include financial incentives, marketing support, training and enablement, and hands-on involvement in customer opportunities. Delinea partners can advance through the tiers as their PAM business grows, earning greater rewards and support as their needs evolve.

The Program has also been designed with flexibility to suit many partner business models who resell, refer or offer services, managed services, including resellers, global system integrators (GSIs), and managed service providers (MSP/MSSPs).

"Delinea's new partner program is a clear indicator of their dedication to building a robust ecosystem with ample resources to enable and support partners," said Tristan Tarpinian, Director of Strategic Alliances at GuidePoint Security. "We continue to hear from customers about their growing Identity needs and Delinea's continued commitment to our partnership allows us to succeed and deliver maximum value to our customers."

Delinea also announced that Kara Trovato, promoted to VP of Channel Americas, will spearhead the Program and accelerate the partner ecosystem in the U.S., Canada, and Latin America. Kara joined the company seven years ago and has established, built, and led many of the most critical partner relationships in the region. She has also been named to the CRN Women of the Channel list every year since 2019.

Additionally, Miles Rippon has joined Delinea as VP of Channel, International and will drive the success of the broader partner ecosystem and lead the channel teams in the Europe, Middle East, Africa, and Asia-Pacific regions. Miles has more than 20 years of experience in channel leadership roles, most recently at Absolute Software and CyberArk.

"I am delighted to have Kara and Miles at the helm of our regional channel organizations," added Puccio. "Their leadership skills, expertise, and dedication will be instrumental to the new Delinea Partner Program's success, and nurturing and expanding our global ecosystem."

