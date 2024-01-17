Delinea Launches Comprehensive Partner Program with Significant Investments in Global Ecosystem

News provided by

Delinea

17 Jan, 2024, 08:00 ET

Enhanced program debuts under new regional leadership as Miles Rippon joins as VP of Channel, International and Kara Trovato is promoted to VP of Channel, Americas

SAN FRANCISCO, Jan. 17, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Delinea, a leading provider of solutions that seamlessly extend Privileged Access Management (PAM), today announced the new Delinea Partner Program, a comprehensive business initiative designed to provide benefits, resources, and growth opportunities tailored to partners' business and market needs. To lead the new Program and advance Delinea's global partner ecosystem, the company has promoted Kara Trovato to VP of Channel, Americas and hired Miles Rippon as VP of Channel, International.

The new Delinea Program has been designed to improve the PAM practice in partners' businesses and further demonstrates Delinea's commitment to shared goals. It offers four tiers—Entry, Silver, Gold, and Platinum—with varying requirements and benefits to suit all types of partners and includes mechanisms that facilitate and support business growth, provide security and deliver predictable financial incentives and rewards.

"The new Delinea Partner Program creates a global, unified approach to support different business and engagement models, increase sales, and boost enablement," said Tim Puccio, Senior Vice President Global Channels and Alliances at Delinea. "We consider our partners as part of the Delinea team, and we are making significant investments to better respond to their business needs and help ensure their success."

The Delinea Partner Program requirements are based on both the size of the PAM practice within a partner's business and minimum number of PAM certified pre-sales and sales professionals. The benefits include financial incentives, marketing support, training and enablement, and hands-on involvement in customer opportunities. Delinea partners can advance through the tiers as their PAM business grows, earning greater rewards and support as their needs evolve.

The Program has also been designed with flexibility to suit many partner business models who resell, refer or offer services, managed services, including resellers, global system integrators (GSIs), and managed service providers (MSP/MSSPs).

"Delinea's new partner program is a clear indicator of their dedication to building a robust ecosystem with ample resources to enable and support partners," said Tristan Tarpinian, Director of Strategic Alliances at GuidePoint Security. "We continue to hear from customers about their growing Identity needs and Delinea's continued commitment to our partnership allows us to succeed and deliver maximum value to our customers."

Delinea also announced that Kara Trovato, promoted to VP of Channel Americas, will spearhead the Program and accelerate the partner ecosystem in the U.S., Canada, and Latin America. Kara joined the company seven years ago and has established, built, and led many of the most critical partner relationships in the region. She has also been named to the CRN Women of the Channel list every year since 2019.

Additionally, Miles Rippon has joined Delinea as VP of Channel, International and will drive the success of the broader partner ecosystem and lead the channel teams in the Europe, Middle East, Africa, and Asia-Pacific regions. Miles has more than 20 years of experience in channel leadership roles, most recently at Absolute Software and CyberArk.

"I am delighted to have Kara and Miles at the helm of our regional channel organizations," added Puccio. "Their leadership skills, expertise, and dedication will be instrumental to the new Delinea Partner Program's success, and nurturing and expanding our global ecosystem."

To learn more, visit https://delinea.com/partners.

About Delinea 
Delinea is a leading provider of Privileged Access Management (PAM) solutions for the modern, hybrid enterprise. The Delinea Platform seamlessly extends PAM by providing authorization for all identities, granting access to an organization's most critical hybrid cloud infrastructure and sensitive data to help reduce risk, ensure compliance, and simplify security. Delinea removes complexity and defines the boundaries of access for thousands of customers worldwide. Our customers range from small businesses to the world's largest financial institutions, intelligence agencies, and critical infrastructure companies. Learn more about Delinea on LinkedIn, Twitter, and YouTube

© Delinea Inc. 2024. Delinea™ is a trademark of Delinea Inc. All other trademarks are property of their respective owners. 

Contacts:
Brad Shewmake
Delinea
[email protected] 
+1-408-625-4191

John Kreuzer
Lumina Communications
[email protected] 
+1-408-963-6418

SOURCE Delinea

Also from this source

Delinea Acquires Authomize to Strengthen Extended PAM by Detecting and Mitigating Identity and Access Threats in the Cloud

Delinea Acquires Authomize to Strengthen Extended PAM by Detecting and Mitigating Identity and Access Threats in the Cloud

Delinea, a leading provider of solutions that seamlessly extend Privileged Access Management (PAM), today announced it has acquired Authomize, an...
The Delinea Platform's Marketplace Expands to Over 400 Validated IT and Cybersecurity Integrations, Tools, Applications and Downloads

The Delinea Platform's Marketplace Expands to Over 400 Validated IT and Cybersecurity Integrations, Tools, Applications and Downloads

Delinea, a leading provider of solutions that seamlessly extend Privileged Access Management (PAM), today announced that it has added more than four...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

High Tech Security

Image1

Computer & Electronics

Image1

Cloud Computing/Internet of Things

Image1

Personnel Announcements

News Releases in Similar Topics

Sign up for Top Stories & curated News delivered to your inbox

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.