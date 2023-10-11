Delinea Named a Leader in Privileged Identity Management by Independent Research Firm

SAN FRANCISCO, Oct. 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Delinea, a leading provider of solutions that seamlessly extend Privileged Access Management (PAM), today announced that it has been recognized as a Leader in the Forrester Research, Inc. October 2023 report, "The Forrester Wave: Privileged Identity Management, Q4 2023."

The report states, "Delinea's PIM vision is to extend PIM to provide zero standing privileges across more environments and endpoints. To that end, Delinea has been moving to bring together its integrated software-as-a-service (SaaS) platform for extended PIM."

The report evaluated 13 vendors based on their current offering, strategy, and market presence. Delinea received the highest possible score (5.00) in nine of 24 evaluation criteria including Least Privilege Access, Credential and Secrets Management, Development and DevOps Support, Audit and Reporting Capabilities, Deployment Options, Resiliency and Performance, and Scalability. Within the strategy category, Delinea received the highest scores possible in the Vision and Roadmap criteria.

"We believe that Delinea's recognition as a Leader in the 2023 Forrester Wave acknowledges the strength of our cloud-native Delinea Platform," said Art Gilliland, CEO of Delinea. "We are focused on executing our vision to extend PIM to all human and machine users in our customers' environments, delivering innovation faster with a seamless SaaS platform. Our modern PIM solutions reduce risk postures, empower more rapid time to value, and lower total cost of ownership for our customers."

According to the report, "PIM customers are challenged with managing privileged identities across a complex and changing IT environment composed of diverse systems, applications, and platforms...PIM vendors have responded by offering cloud-native PIM capabilities, innovations that enable just-in-time (JIT) and just-enough access, and expanded integrations for DevOps use cases."

Delinea treats identity as the common thread for authentication and applying policy-based authorization controls to meet Zero Trust and least privilege best practices. The Delinea Platform provides end-to-end visibility, enforces dynamic privilege, and leverages adaptive security to improve security postures across any organization.

About Delinea

Delinea is a leading provider of Privileged Access Management (PAM) solutions for the modern, hybrid enterprise. The Delinea Platform seamlessly extends PAM by providing authorization for all identities, granting access to an organization's most critical hybrid cloud infrastructure and sensitive data to help reduce risk, ensure compliance, and simplify security. Delinea removes complexity and defines the boundaries of access for thousands of customers worldwide. Our customers range from small businesses to the world's largest financial institutions, intelligence agencies, and critical infrastructure companies. Learn more about Delinea on LinkedInTwitter, and YouTube.

© Delinea Inc. (formerly Centrify Corporation) 2023. Delinea is a trademark of Delinea Inc. All other trademarks are property of their respective owners.

