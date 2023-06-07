Delinea Recognized in Multiple Global Award Programs for Cybersecurity Evangelism

Awards highlight a string of industry wins for the company and its thought leaders in the first half of 2023

SAN FRANCISCO, June 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Delinea, a leading provider of solutions that seamlessly extend Privileged Access Management (PAM), today announced a series of award wins recognizing the company's significant contribution to the cybersecurity industry through meaningful thought leadership, and the translation of its vision for extended PAM into impactful technological advancement in the marketplace.

Delinea was awarded 'Evolutionary Security Solution' for the launch of the Delinea Platform in the Future Security Awards 2023, presented at the GCC Security Symposium held in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia in May 2023. The Delinea Platform, launched in March, provides seamless authorization for all identities, controlling access to an organization's most critical hybrid cloud infrastructure and sensitive data to help reduce risk, ensure compliance, and simplify security.

Joseph Carson, Delinea's Chief Security Scientist and Advisory CISO, also received two recent honors. Carson was awarded the Qubit Visionary Award at the 10th Annual Qubit Conference , held in Prague, Czech Republic, for his significant contributions to the Qubit community over the years. The Qubit Conference brings together the global cybersecurity community to network, share best practices, and equip professionals with meaningful insight. Carson was also named a 'Top Security Expert' in Cyber Defense Magazine's Global InfoSec Awards presented at the 2023 RSA Conference in April, one of only two cybersecurity professionals to receive this prestigious recognition this year.

"It is an honor to receive accolades from the Qubit Conference and Cyber Defense Magazine for my contributions to the cybersecurity community, and to have Delinea recognized as an industry trailblazer in the Future Security Awards," said Carson. "As cyber attackers become more tactical with their approach and continue to leverage credentials as a means to gain entry, Delinea remains committed to sharing best practices for mitigating such threats and delivering top-of-the-line innovation to make privileged access more accessible to the people who need it."

These latest honors come on the heels of several additional award wins secured by Delinea in the first half of 2023. This includes two additional product award wins in Cyber Defense Magazine's Global InfoSec Awards, a fifth consecutive NorthFace ScoreBoard Award for Excellence in Customer Service, as well as collecting five award wins for cyber security excellence across both the 2023 Cybersecurity Excellence Awards and the 19th Annual Globee Cybersecurity Awards.

About Delinea

Delinea is a leading provider of Privileged Access Management (PAM) solutions for the modern, hybrid enterprise. The Delinea Platform seamlessly extends PAM by providing authorization for all identities, granting access to an organization's most critical hybrid cloud infrastructure and sensitive data to help reduce risk, ensure compliance, and simplify security. Delinea removes complexity and defines the boundaries of access for thousands of customers worldwide. Our customers range from small businesses to the world's largest financial institutions, intelligence agencies, and critical infrastructure companies. Learn more about Delinea on LinkedIn, Twitter, and Youtube.

© Delinea Inc. (formerly Centrify Corporation) 2023. Delinea™ is a trademark of Delinea Inc. All other trademarks are property of their respective owners.

