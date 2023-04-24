Delinea Wins Two 2023 Global InfoSec Awards for Privileged Access Management at RSA Conference 2023

REDWOOD CITY, Calif., April 24, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Delinea , a leading provider of solutions that seamlessly extend Privileged Access Management (PAM), today announced it has won two Global InfoSec Awards from Cyber Defense Magazine (CDM) , a leading electronic information security magazine. Delinea Secret Server was named "Cutting Edge" in the Privileged Access Management category, while Delinea Cloud Suite was awarded "Next Generation" in the PAM for Cloud Infrastructure category.

Cyber Defense Magazine's Global InfoSec Awards honor information security innovators from around the world who provide unique and compelling products and services. Secret Server , Delinea's enterprise-grade vault solution, empowers organizations to easily discover, secure, control, monitor, and audit privileged accounts across the entire organization, both on-premise or on the cloud-native Delinea Platform. Cloud Suite enables cloud transformation at scale so organizations can govern privileged access through centrally managed policies dynamically enforced on the server — across elastic Linux and Windows workloads.

"We are honored to receive these recognitions from Cyber Defense Magazine, highlighting our PAM innovation and commitment to providing seamless privileged access controls," said Art Gilliland, CEO at Delinea. "As the boundaries of access continue to evolve, malicious actors are actively looking to exploit privileged accounts and credentials to gain a foothold into company networks. Delinea's comprehensive solutions ensure that organizations remain in control of their privileged access by providing end-to-end visibility, dynamic privilege controls, and adaptive security."

Delinea continues to bring new innovation to the market, extending PAM to provide authorization for all identities with the Delinea Platform to help reduce risk, ensure compliance, and simplify security. With the Delinea Platform, organizations can now centrally manage and access privileged credentials through Secret Server, administer VPN-less secure remote access and session monitoring for third-party vendors and contractors with Remote Access Service, and integrate with critical IT and security solutions from the Delinea marketplace — all from the same cloud interface. Supporting these critical PAM capabilities on the Delinea Platform makes the first step toward PAM maturity less complex.

"Delinea embodies three major features we judges look for to become winners: understanding tomorrow's threats, today, providing a cost-effective solution and innovating in unexpected ways that can help mitigate cyber risk and get one step ahead of the next breach," said Gary S. Miliefsky, Publisher of Cyber Defense Magazine.

Winners of the Global InfoSec Awards will be celebrated at the 2023 RSA conference beginning on April 24. The complete list of winners can be found at cyberdefenseawards.com .

