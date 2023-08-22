Delinea's Latest Release Accelerates Time to Value for DevOps Secrets Management with Updated Policy Editor

SAN FRANCISCO, Aug. 22, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Delinea, a leading provider of solutions that seamlessly extend Privileged Access Management (PAM), today announced new features for DevOps Secrets Vault, Delinea's high-speed vault for DevOps and DevSecOps teams, to secure cloud-native applications. An updated policy editor improves the ability for administrators to set more granular access controls for secrets used in code, greatly reducing the time and complexity of setting up secrets management for DevOps teams.

In a recent GitHub report, IT systems, open-source, and entire software supply chains continue to be susceptible to exploiting keys unintentionally left in the source code, with 1 in 10 authors on GitHub having inadvertently exposed a secret in 2022. The number of hard-coded secrets surged by a significant 67% in 2022 compared to the previous year on GitHub. Using stolen or compromised credentials continues to be one of the most prevalent causes of a data breach.

Delinea stores sensitive data like passwords, keys, and tokens (otherwise known as secrets) in a fortified high-speed vault with stringent access controls. DevOps Secrets Vault allows developers to dynamically inject secrets into their code, significantly mitigating the risk of potential credential theft, which can result in unauthorized access, without impacting performance.

Policy editor accelerates the value of granular controls on secrets used in code

The newly updated policy editor provides greater flexibility by incorporating simplified policies that a single DevOps architect or administrator can use to set standards for multiple applications across multiple DevOps teams. Previously only accessible in the Command Line Interface (CLI), the policy editor has been enhanced and made available in the Graphical User Interface (GUI) of DevOps Secrets Vault. The CLI is generally the preferred interface for developers, while the GUI provides IT administrators with the ability to intuitively create, edit, and delete policies and permissions documents.

Permissions documents are the building blocks for privileged access policies, and with this update administrators can create policies with multiple permission documents, providing more customization within policies than was available previously.

With these enhancements, administrators can set finer controls over using secrets in code while reducing the time spent creating and managing policies. These granular policies ensure that the secrets only have the permissions needed for their intended use.

"Many organizations are adopting strong DevOps practices to meet business needs and deliver better applications faster, putting pressure on DevOps teams to produce and update code more frequently, often at the cost of security," stated Phil Calvin, Chief Product Officer at Delinea. "Our continual updates to DevOps Secrets Vault ensure that our customers can quickly and easily create and manage more granular, secure access control policies for secrets across DevOps teams, reducing their attack surface without impacting developers' productivity."

Delinea combines open-source tools, best practices, and continual updates in its solutions to seamlessly implement secrets management and increase developer adoption. Additional updates in this release include enhancements to the GUI and CLI to improve usability and flexibility, allowing developers to continue to work in their preferred interface.

